Report: James Harden will be on 76ers' bench at home opener Sunday
Disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden will attend the team's home opener at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, according The Athletic.
Harden reportedly attended the pregame walkthrough and film session with the 76ers and will join the team on the bench. He has already been ruled out of playing in Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Harden was barred from traveling with the 76ers on their two-game road trip to open the season, the latest twist in a months-long saga after he demanded a trade from the team last summer. Harden has since repeatedly called team president Daryl Morey a "liar" in public and missed the final 10 days of the 76ers' preseason after a late report to trainning camp.
Trade talks between the 76ers and LA Clippers, Harden's preferred destination, have reportedly stalled.
