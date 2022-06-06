National Basketball Association Rasheed Wallace reportedly joining Lakers' coaching staff 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Darvin Ham is already making big moves as the Los Angeles Lakers' new head coach.

Former Detroit Pistons All-Star and Finals champion Rasheed Wallace is joining Ham's coaching staff next season, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday. Ham and Wallace are former Pistons teammates.

Wallace spent the last year as an assistant coach for the University of Memphis under another former teammate — head coach Penny Hardaway.

Seeing Wallace on the Lakers' bench could be quite an adjustment for fans, who might remember him most as a cornerstone player on the 2004 Pistons squad that defeated L.A. in the NBA Finals. He also played against the Lakers in the 2010 Finals as a member of the Celtics. The Lakers won that series in seven games.

His 18.4 points per game against the Lakers was his highest against any opponent over 16 NBA seasons.

Prior to his coaching stint in Memphis, Wallace spent time as an assistant with Detroit and was head coach at Charles E. Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.