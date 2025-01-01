National Basketball Association
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey stretchered off with severe leg injury against Magic
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey stretchered off with severe leg injury against Magic

Updated Jan. 1, 2025 9:50 p.m. ET

Jaden Ivey sustained what appeared to be a serious leg injury after scoring 22 points in the Detroit Pistons' 105-96 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

With 10:07 to play and Detroit leading 84-79, Ivey and Orlando's Cole Anthony were going for the ball when Anthony slipped and fell. His momentum carried him into Ivey's planted leg, and the 22-year-old immediately fell to the floor, grabbing his left shin in obvious agony. Detroit's medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd's view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

Players from both teams consoled both Ivey and Anthony, who was noticeably shaken by the play.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

