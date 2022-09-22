National Basketball Association Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanović from Utah Jazz in trade 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Detroit Pistons are acquiring forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz.

Detroit is sending forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee to Utah in exchange for the 33-year-old.

Bogdanović averaged 18.1 points per game last season for the Jazz. The eight-year veteran shot 45.5% from the field, while making 38.7% from 3-point range. He added 4.3 boards and 1.7 assists per game.

This marks the third notable player the Jazz have traded away this offseason. The organization also parted ways with fellow All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Bogdanović is expected to join a new-look lineup for Detroit that includes fellow forward Saddiq Bey, and Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey at the guard spots.

Detroit went 23–59 in 2021-22, and hasn't won a playoff series since 2008.

