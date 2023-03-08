Los Angeles Lakers Pau Gasol emotionally watches Lakers retire No. 16 jersey Updated Mar. 8, 2023 10:29 a.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

GREG BEACHAM

When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic, and alongside Kobe Bryant, immediately turned L.A. into contenders that eventually became champions.

Now, Gasol and Bryant's numbers hang side by side in the Lakers' arena.

The Lakers retired Gasol's No. 16 jersey on Tuesday night, honoring the big man who spent the best seasons of his 18-year NBA career with Bryant in Los Angeles. The Lakers reached three straight NBA Finals after Gasol's arrival in February 2008, winning championships in 2009 and 2010.

"I think I've done as good as I could to really embrace it and savor it, but tonight really exceeds any dream or expectation that I've had," Gasol said before the game while wearing one championship ring on each hand. "It means so much, and obviously with Kobe up there, it just adds something meaningful and powerful and sad and happy and painful and joyful. It's a lot of things."

ADVERTISEMENT

[Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: 'He elevated me']

Gasol's banner was unveiled during a halftime ceremony that began with Bryant's widow, Vanessa, introducing a video in which an excited Kobe said he was looking forward to the day when Gasol gave a speech at center court during his jersey retirement. Gasol choked up while watching the video and standing in that exact spot, wiping tears from his eyes before he spoke to the crowd.

"I'm just overwhelmed to see the faces here, all of you," Gasol said. "It's been my honor to wear this jersey, to play for this franchise and to help this team. ... I would have never in a million years believed a day like this could come. It just tells you to never say never. Just push yourself every day to be the best that you can be."

Gasol's versatile game complemented Bryant's scoring prowess perfectly when Gasol decided to be a supporting player to a Bryant's superstar, and the two also formed a deep off-court friendship that endured until Bryant's death in 2020.

Gasol thanked Vanessa Bryant during his speech: "Love you, sister. I'm proud to be your brother, and proud to be an uncle to your girls."

The Lakers — owners of 17 NBA titles — typically only retire the numbers of players in the Hall of Fame, and Gasol is a first-time finalist for the honor this year, with a strong chance of making the cut. Gasol made three of his six career All-Star teams during his time with Los Angeles while averaging 17.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

"The excitement, the anticipation, the honor received, it's just so big that it's been hard to really take it in," Gasol said. "I have to keep reminding myself that it's a celebration. It's great. It's lovely. It's just great that you can experience this in your life."

Gasol, 42, chose Tuesday night for his Lakers jersey retirement for a very good reason: He played his first seven NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, his first team after he moved stateside in 2001 and L.A.'s opponent on Tuesday.

Memphis traded Gasol to the Lakers in February 2008, and the deal transformed both franchises. While Gasol and Bryant immediately formed a dominant partnership, Memphis got a package that included Gasol's younger brother, Marc, who went on to have 11 largely excellent seasons with the Grizz.

Gasol's parents, his brothers Marc and Adrià, Vanessa Bryant, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss joined Gasol, his wife and their two children on the court.

Gasol was only the second Spanish player in NBA history and the first to win a ring, and he believes his long, successful career contributed to erasing the stereotype of the "soft" European player. Gasol noted that three Europeans now are arguably the top three players in the league: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

"I'm proud to see that," Gasol said. "That inspires not only European kids, but players across the world. Give yourself a chance if you really want it. It's been great to see the game grow globally."

Gasol's jersey represents the 13th number retired by the Lakers honoring 12 players. Bryant's early-career No. 8 and late-career No. 24 are both retired.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers

share