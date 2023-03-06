National Basketball Association Are the New York Knicks a viable postseason contender? Published Mar. 6, 2023 9:14 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

New York stand up.

The Big Apple's beloved Knickerbockers are now winners of nine games in a row, after notching another victory on Sunday night. And their latest win in might have been their finest showing all season.

It came against the defending Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics in a primetime matchup, and without their star point guard Jalen Brunson, who was sidelined with a foot injury. But the absence of their second-leading scorer didn't faze New York, which received a lustrous performance from backup PG Immanuel Quickley.

"Quick" was the quintessential playmaker head coach Tom Thibodeau needed him to be, tallying 38 points, eight boards, seven assists and four steals in a game-high 55 minutes. Julius Randle added 31 points and pivotal go-ahead free throws in the win, while RJ Barrett had 29.

The victory marked New York's third victory against Boston this season (second within a week), while virtually solidifying a guaranteed playoff spot in the conference's top six. Randle meanwhile, was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday, joining Brunson as the second Knick to receive the honor this season.

Depite the Knicks' postseason slot looking firm, Nick Wright still believes they'll be helpless come April.

For Wright, it's a stance he's had since last year.

"This Knicks team is a threat to no one in the playoffs, and in six weeks, we'll be talking about are they going to make the playoffs?" he asked his "First Things First" cohosts in December.

He doubled down on his comments Monday on the show.

"Right now — and Knicks media and Knicks fans can get all upset — … in order to win a round in the playoffs, we agree they would have to beat either Milwaukee, Boston, Philly or Cleveland," he said. "They can't beat any of those teams. … I'm happy for the Knicks that they are once again at their apex of post-Ewing basketball, which is they're going to be a frisky Round 1 team, but I'm not apologizing to anyone. … They will make the playoffs. … Does anyone at this table think the Knicks are a threat in the East?"

