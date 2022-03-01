National Basketball Association NBA odds: With likely MVP Joel Embiid, 76ers will make NBA Finals 55 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered the favorite to win the NBA MVP award this season.

With the recent addition of star James Harden (and, some would say, the subtraction of Ben Simmons), will Embiid win his first NBA title with the Sixers come June?

The Sixers acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets for Simmons, Seth Curry and two first-round picks as part of a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

Harden has played two games for the Sixers (both easy wins), and has averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Barring a late-season meltdown, Embiid is the heavy favorite to win his first MVP. But the five-time All-Star has yet to play in the Eastern Conference finals. Is this the year Embiid and the Sixers finally breakthrough?

"I think Philadelphia can win the East," FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd stated. "Do I think I'd like more depth? Yes. Did I love them giving up Seth Curry? No. But remember, these last couple of games, they've looked great and Tobias Harris hasn't added anything. … So this team can get better.

"I look at Philadelphia, I see two blowouts, and I'm like, 'What if Tobias gets back to close to his average?' So I think Philadelphia potentially is the first- or second-best team. I don't think the Sixers can beat Phoenix because of the chemistry the Suns have developed, but I think they can beat Milwaukee."

Cowherd said he expects Harden, the 2018 NBA MVP, to thrive playing alongside Embiid.

"He's never played with a dominant big. Embiid is Baby Shaq," Cowherd said. "If you go look at Harden's career, it was a lot of him having to control the ball, control the scoring, dominate the game. That's not the case here. … I don't feel like this team is, 'James, I need 34 points tonight.' James Harden can give me 22 and eight assists and this team can win easily in the playoffs."

The Nets still remain the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but the Sixers are on their heels at +650 to win it all. Are you riding with Colin and his pick of Philadelphia to win the East? Or are you throwing down a couple of bucks on a long shot like the Bulls?

Either way, the playoffs will be here before we know it, so buckle up for what should be a fun postseason.

