Brooklyn Nets
Nets’ Cam Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV
Brooklyn Nets

Nets’ Cam Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview.

Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets’ 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie’s joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.

Thomas laughingly responded with a gay slur.

The 21-year-old guard, who before Thursday had become the youngest player in league history with three straight 40-point games, apologized after the game on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the post-game interview," he wrote on Twitter. "I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets
Dallas Mavericks
Get more from Brooklyn Nets Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NBA insiders on how a wild trade deadline reshaped the title race
National Basketball Association

NBA insiders on how a wild trade deadline reshaped the title race

1 day ago
Nets suddenly turn to the future after Durant, Irving mega-deals
National Basketball Association

Nets suddenly turn to the future after Durant, Irving mega-deals

2 days ago
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Clippers, Warriors do at trade deadline?
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA trade grades: How did Clippers, Warriors do at trade deadline?

2 days ago
Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns causes big shift in NBA odds
National Basketball Association

Kevin Durant trade to Phoenix Suns causes big shift in NBA odds

2 days ago
2023 NBA Trade Deadline: Every move from Kevin Durant to Mo Bamba
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Trade Deadline: Every move from Kevin Durant to Mo Bamba

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023NFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Deadline Image NBA Trade DeadlineCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes