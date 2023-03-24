Nets' Ben Simmons diagnosed with nerve impingement in back, out indefinitely
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his back and will remain out, the team announced in a statement on Friday.
No timetable has been given for his return to the court.
Simmons, 26, hasn't suited up for Brooklyn since Feb. 15 due to both knee and back soreness.
His diagnosis follows extensive rehabilitation work on his knee following the All-Star break, including having fluid drained from the afflicted area, and a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection prior to the break. That treatment, however, was unsuccessful in solving his problems. The soreness in his back, which has hampered him throughout the past few years, returned during his knee rehab, and an MRI revealed he had inflammation.
The three-time All-Star has appeared in 42 contests this season, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while averaging 17 minutes a night. The Nets are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, just a half-game back from the Miami Heat.
