National Basketball Association
NBA tells teams Damian Lillard would honor contract in any potential trade
National Basketball Association

NBA tells teams Damian Lillard would honor contract in any potential trade

Updated Jul. 29, 2023 6:27 p.m. ET

The NBA told teams Friday that Damian Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, confirmed that the All-Star guard would honor his contract in any potential trade, despite the agent saying that Lillard only wanted to be dealt to the Miami Heat.

A memo sent to general managers and obtained by The Associated Press also warned that Lillard would be subject to discipline by the league if he or Goodwin make additional comments suggesting he won't fully perform the requirements of his contract in the event of a trade.

Lillard told the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this month he wanted to be traded and Goodwin subsequently made clear his preference was Miami.

"Dame’s position won’t change," Goodwin told the AP on July 6. "This entire situation was about building an opportunity for Portland to win or giving him another opportunity that he wants, which is Miami."

ADVERTISEMENT

The league said it interviewed Lillard and Goodwin, along with several teams with whom Goodwin spoke. Goodwin denied telling teams that Lillard would refuse to play for them and the teams provided descriptions that were "mostly, though not entirely, consistent with Goodwin’s statements to us."

Players are not allowed to publicly request trades. The league also stated in the memo that it told the Players Association that further comments such as Goodwin's will be subject to discipline.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat
Damian Lillard
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB trade deadline tracker: Scherzer would waive no-trade clause; Rangers, Mets negotiating

MLB trade deadline tracker: Scherzer would waive no-trade clause; Rangers, Mets negotiating

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes