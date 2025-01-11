National Basketball Association
NBA postpones Rockets-Hawks game due to winter storm in Atlanta
NBA postpones Rockets-Hawks game due to winter storm in Atlanta

Published Jan. 11, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET

The game between the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of a winter storm.

The NBA said the decision was made "to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area."

The league said a date for a rescheduled game will be announced at a later time. The Rockets' team flight arrived in Atlanta before the postponement was announced.

A winter storm dumped snow and ice on the Atlanta area Friday and roads were expected to refreeze Saturday night.

Power outage numbers around Atlanta crept up Friday night as falling trees on power lines became a widespread issue. More than 110,000 customers were without electricity, mostly in the Atlanta area.

On Friday, four passengers were injured after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff. Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said the plane experienced an engine problem.

While the issue happened during the snowstorm that caused widespread cancelations and delays in Atlanta — the world's busiest airport — officials couldn't say if the problem was related to the weather.

The 201 passengers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard evacuated the Boeing 757-300 using inflatable slides and were bused back to a concourse. One of the injured passengers was taken to a hospital, while three were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

