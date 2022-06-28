National Basketball Association NBA odds: Kevin Durant's next team, from Heat to Warriors 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One thing bettors can bank on in the NBA offseason is navigating Kevin Durant trade chatter. This year, the rumors are heating up again.

The latest news is that Kyrie Irving is staying put as a part of his commitment to Kevin. This decision has some oddsmakers thinking that a Durant exit from the Nets is unlikely. However, as fans and bettors saw last season, commitment is not Kyrie's forte. So, perhaps there's still a path straight out of Brooklyn for KD.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, where Kevin Durant stands is still unknown. So even with Irving supposedly back, Durant finalizing this breakup is still a possibility.

To dig into the rumors a little further, FOX Bet gave us the hypothetical odds on where Durant might land. If No. 7 is on the move for the third time in six years, which squad might he ball for next?

Let's dive in.

ODDS ON KEVIN DURANT'S NEXT TEAM*

Nets: -1000 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Heat: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Grizzlies: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Suns: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Hawks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Knicks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Clippers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Blazers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Bulls: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lakers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Thunder: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Warriors: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 6/28/2022

Although a potential Brooklyn split has been dominating recent NBA conversations, FOX Bet oddsmakers have the Nets listed as the team that Durant will most likely play for next year.

KD is one-third of what was intended to be Brooklyn's Big 3. But James Harden leaving for Philly, and Kyrie's part-time approach toward playing kept that from coming to fruition.

At the beginning of the season — according to the odds, at least — those three were destined to lead their team to an NBA title. FOX Bet listed the Nets as the favorites to win it all at +230 before the season tipped off.

From a gambling perspective, the team has gone 59-31 straight up with Durant in the lineup during the two-time NBA champion's two-year tenure in Brooklyn. And in the playoffs with KD, Brooklyn is 9-7 against the spread (ATS). Breaking up is hard to do, which explains why the Nets' odds to keep KD on the squad next year are listed at -1000.

According to FOX Bet sports trader Tieme Wesselink, Irving opting in means the Nets will give it a go next year with a new-look Big 3.

"I am convinced the Nets will make a run at the NBA Finals next season with their core of Durant, Irving, Simmons and Joe Harris," Wesselink said. "If they blow it up in Brooklyn, it will be because the team is not expecting an All-Star or borderline All-Star contribution from Ben Simmons next season."

If KD does end up leaving, the Heat at +300 have the next-best odds to land the 2014 MVP. Miami might have proven its moxie in the regular season, but when the postseason rolled around, it became obvious that Jimmy "Buckets" Butler needs another superstar to get the Heat back to Finals form.

Could Durant be the vice Miami needs to get hot again?

The Lakers and the Warriors are two Western Conference teams near the bottom of the oddsboard when it comes to possible destinations for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant teaming up with LeBron in Los Angeles would be an unbelievable story, farfetched even by Hollywood standards. That's why the Lakers' odds as Durant's next team sit at a long +1500.

But what about Durant going back to the Bay to join in on the championship vibes?

Yes, the Warriors — like the Lakers — are sitting at +1500 to land KD. However, is it possible that the chemistry between him, Steph and Klay is exactly what Golden State needs to run it back?

Do you think the superstar stays put in Brooklyn to tough it out with Kyrie for one more year? Or do you think he makes a move to another franchise in search of his third ring? Stay tuned to FOX Bet as the story unfolds!

