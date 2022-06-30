National Basketball Association NBA odds: Kevin Durant's next team, from Heat to Suns 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Escape from Brooklyn! No, that's not the name of a movie.

Just when Nets fans were able to catch a breath after the Kyrie Irving drama seemed to resolve itself, there are now more rumblings out of Brooklyn. Kevin Durant decided he doesn't want to give the Nets one more chance and has requested a trade away from the franchise he signed a five-year deal with a mere 12 months ago.

With the start of free agency less than 100 minutes away, Durant dropped a doozy that is sure to have futures bettors (and front offices) hypnotized. Every team in the NBA is likely on the phone right now trying to determine if they have what it takes to land the most efficient scoring machine walking the earth. This is unbelievable!

FOX Bet gave us the hypothetical odds on where Durant might land, of course, if his trade request is granted.

Let's dive in.

ODDS ON KEVIN DURANT'S NEXT TEAM*

Heat: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Grizzlies: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Suns: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Hawks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Knicks: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Clippers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Blazers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Bulls: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Lakers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Thunder: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Warriors: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

*odds as of 6/28/2022

If KD does end up leaving, the Heat at +300 have the next-best odds to land the 2014 MVP. Miami might have proven its moxie in the regular season, but when the postseason rolled around, it became obvious that Jimmy "Buckets" Butler needs another superstar to get the Heat back to Finals form.

Could Durant be the vice Miami needs to get hot again?

The Lakers and the Warriors are two Western Conference teams near the bottom of the oddsboard when it comes to possible destinations for the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Kevin Durant teaming up with LeBron in Los Angeles would be an unbelievable story, farfetched even by Hollywood standards. That's why the Lakers' odds as Durant's next team sit at a long +1500.

But what about Durant going back to the Bay to join in on the championship vibes?

Yes, the Warriors — like the Lakers — are sitting at +1500 to land KD. However, is it possible that the chemistry between him, Steph and Klay is exactly what Golden State needs to run it back?

And at +500, the Phoenix Suns would make a great landing spot for Kevin. As was blatantly obvious against the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns, as constructed, have one major flaw, they lacked a floor leader like Luka — a do-it-all general that can get his shot off anywhere at any time. Durant would fill those needs and then some, perhaps even bringing out more from Chris Paul and Devin Booker in the process. They are literally a Durant away from winning the title and if history tells us anything, those are the situations in which KD thrives the most. With Deandre Ayton likely on the move, adding KD is the rising of a Phoenix.

The Suns NBA title odds are also on the move, as they are now the favorites to win it all at multiple sportsbooks. Is this a foreshadowing of things to come?

Do you think the superstar stays put in Brooklyn? Or do you think he makes a move to another franchise in search of his third ring? Stay tuned to FOX Bet as the story unfolds!

