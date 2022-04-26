National Basketball Association
NBA odds: How Ja Morant's Most Improved Player odds moved all season NBA odds: How Ja Morant's Most Improved Player odds moved all season
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: How Ja Morant's Most Improved Player odds moved all season

1 hour ago

With the NBA playoffs heating up, the third post-season award has been announced! The Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant was named the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP).

Morant is the first former Rookie of the Year (2020) and the first Memphis Grizzlies player to win MIP. Given this historic win for the high-flyer, we decided to look at his victory from a gambling perspective.

At the start of the NBA season, Morant's odds to win the award were +3300 at FOX Bet. While everyone can agree Ja is a budding superstar, those long odds were likely due to the fact that the MIP is normally given to a player of lower caliber, not one averaging 19.1, 7.1 assists and 4 rebounds while leading his team to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. 

However, Morant exploded into another stratosphere this season. Memphis began the season with longer title odds (+8000) than teams like the New York Knicks (+6600) and Portland Trailblazers (+5000) and had an over/under win total of 41.5. 

Fortunately for the Grizzlies, Ja Morant & Co. were not content with those projections, and they set out to put the Association on notice. And put the league on notice is exactly what they did. Morant ended the season with averages of 27.4 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 49.3% shooting — a marked increase over his 2020-2021 NBA campaign. Additionally, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard led the NBA with a remarkable 16.7 points scored in the paint each game. 

As a result, Memphis eclipsed its preseason projection and finished with the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26 and were the best team ATS this season with a record of 53-29. Their odds to win the title currently stand at +1100. 

As for Morant's MIP lines, over the course of the season, Ja's odds steadily shortened, going from +3300 in the preseason to -225 at the end of January. Before closing the season, those odds had shrunk all the way down to -2000 at FOX Bet

"Ja Morant took control of this award early in the season and was never really threatened after," FOX Bet Sports Trader Tieme Wesselink shared. "He only played 57 games which maybe was the reason we did see some money in the second half of the season on a very worthy second-place winner Dejounte Murray and third-place winner Darius Garland."

In fact, Morant sort of conceded that he should not have won this award by "gifting" it to his teammate Desmond Bane, who finished fifth in the voting.

Regardless of whose mantle the award rests, Wesselink feels Ja was a worthy runaway winner.  

"Memphis' record-breaking season left no doubt Morant remained nailed-in for this award. Don't look now, but he will be among the favorites for MVP next season."

With a ROY and MIP to Ja's name, a 2023 NBA MVP award would fit in nicely on his mantle.

If you like Ja to lead the Grizzlies past the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first-round matchup, make sure to place your bets over at FOX Bet!

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Kyrie Irving wants to help 'manage' Brooklyn's next chapter
National Basketball Association

Kyrie Irving wants to help 'manage' Brooklyn's next chapter

1 hour ago
NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results

2 hours ago
Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?
National Basketball Association

Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?

2 hours ago
NBA injuries: Butler out for Game 5 vs. Hawks
National Basketball Association

NBA injuries: Butler out for Game 5 vs. Hawks

3 hours ago
Is Anthony Edwards the next Dwyane Wade?
National Basketball Association

Is Anthony Edwards the next Dwyane Wade?

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes