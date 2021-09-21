National Basketball Association NBA odds: Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers among favorites to land Ben Simmons 33 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It looks like Ben Simmons' frustration with Philadelphia’s management has fractured their relationship beyond repair.

Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Simmons doesn’t plan to show up to training camp or play another game for the Sixers.

Now the focus shifts to the fallout. If (when) Simmons is traded, where will he go?

Simmons has reportedly said he wants to play "anywhere" but Philadelphia next season, so let’s take a look at some of the potential landing spots.

FOX Bet has posted the odds for the 25-year-old’s next team, and the Sacramento Kings come in as the +200 favorites to land the All-Star.

The Portland Trail Blazers (+350) and Minnesota Timberwolves (+400) are the two other teams with less than 5-1 odds to land Simmons.

Rounding out the top five are the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors at +600 and +650, respectively.

Ben Simmons says he'll ‘never play’ for the 76ers again. What are Philadelphia's options?

On paper, the 2021 runner-up Defensive Player of the Year had a good season, despite his playoff shortcomings. Simmons finished the season averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, 6.9 assists and a combined 2.2 steals/ blocks per game.

But for the third time in four years, the 76ers' season ended in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The icing on the cake was Simmons' Game 7 performance, in which he finished with just five points.

Couple that with the fact that he finished the playoffs an abysmal 25-for-73 from the free-throw line and a clean break might just be best for all parties involved. A restart of "The Process," so to speak.

The Sixers are in win-now mode with MVP candidate Joel Embiid, so keep an eye on teams that can provide Philadelphia with pieces that will be able to contribute right away, and into the future.

The Simmons drama will be one of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on as training camps fire up because the pieces involved in a trade this big will certainly shift the paradigm of the League.

With the NBA season tipping-off in less than a month, let the games begin!

