NBA Free Agent Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation For Gambling Allegations
NBA Free Agent Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation For Gambling Allegations

Published Jun. 29, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET

NBA free agent Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on the matter.

ESPN was the first to report on the investigation.

"We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement released to the AP and other outlets on Sunday.

Beasley was in talks with the Pistons over a new thre-year, $42 million contract, but those talks are now on hold, according to ESPN. Beasley made $6 million with the Pistons last season, and shot 41.6% from 3-poinr range on 9.3 attempts per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

