NBA free agency FAQ: Start time, top players, teams with cap space

The 2023 NBA offseason is upon us and, as usual, there is expected to be plenty of movement throughout the league. Here's everything you need to know about the start of free agency.

What time does NBA free agency begin?

The NBA permits teams and agents to start negotiating contracts at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, June 30, but contracts can't be signed until free agency officially begins on July 6.

Who are the best available free agents this year?

James Harden's decision to opt-into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday took one big-name free agent off of the board (although there are still tantalizing trade possibilities), but there are a handful of other notable names.

Kyrie Irving is an interesting option for teams with cap space. The 31-year-old point guard can is one of the most talented scorers in the league when he's available. The reason he's not in higher demand has to do with his off-court issues, which have kept him from being a consistent contributor in recent years.

Then there's Draymond Green. It's hard to picture Green leaving the only team he's ever played for — and the team he's won four championships with — but he'll have the option to meet with other teams for the first time in his career.

What's the difference between an unrestricted and a restricted free agent?

An unrestricted free agent has the freedom to sign with whichever team they'd like, whereas a restricted free agent can only leave if the team they're under contract with decides to not match a competing offer. Teams have two days to match any offer sheet signed by their restricted free agent.

Here are some of this year's notable unrestricted free agents:

And some high-profile restricted free agents:

Which teams have cap space?

This year, seven teams are projected to have cap space: The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. Of those teams, the Rockets are projected to have the most cap space at approximately $64 million.

Here is the full breakdown:

Houston Rockets: $64 million

San Antonio Spurs: $34 million

Indiana Pacers: $32 million

Detroit Pistons: $28 million

Orlando Magic: $22 million

Oklahoma City Thunder: $15 million

Utah Jazz: $7.5 million

The other two teams that can open up cap space by renouncing free agents are the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

