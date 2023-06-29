NBA free agency FAQ: Start time, top players, teams with cap space
The 2023 NBA offseason is upon us and, as usual, there is expected to be plenty of movement throughout the league. Here's everything you need to know about the start of free agency.
What time does NBA free agency begin?
The NBA permits teams and agents to start negotiating contracts at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, June 30, but contracts can't be signed until free agency officially begins on July 6.
[NBA free agency: 10 questions that will define the offseason]
Who are the best available free agents this year?
James Harden's decision to opt-into his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday took one big-name free agent off of the board (although there are still tantalizing trade possibilities), but there are a handful of other notable names.
Kyrie Irving is an interesting option for teams with cap space. The 31-year-old point guard can is one of the most talented scorers in the league when he's available. The reason he's not in higher demand has to do with his off-court issues, which have kept him from being a consistent contributor in recent years.
Then there's Draymond Green. It's hard to picture Green leaving the only team he's ever played for — and the team he's won four championships with — but he'll have the option to meet with other teams for the first time in his career.
[James Harden is still searching for the NBA superteam of his dreams]
What's the difference between an unrestricted and a restricted free agent?
An unrestricted free agent has the freedom to sign with whichever team they'd like, whereas a restricted free agent can only leave if the team they're under contract with decides to not match a competing offer. Teams have two days to match any offer sheet signed by their restricted free agent.
[2023 NBA free agency, trade tracker]
Here are some of this year's notable unrestricted free agents:
- Draymond Green, F/C
- Khris Middleton, F
- Kyle Kuzma, F
- Jerami Grant, F
- Fred VanVleet, G
- Brook Lopez, C
- Christian Wood, F/C
- Jakob Poeltl, C
- Bruce Brown, G/F
- Gary Trent Jr., G
- Gabe Vincent, G
- Russell Westbrook, G
- D'Angelo Russell, G
[How Russell Westbrook's trajectory improved after departing the Lakers]
And some high-profile restricted free agents:
- Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers
- P.J. Washington, F/C, Charlotte Hornets
- Rui Hachimura, F, Washington Wizards
- Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets
- Jaxson Hayes, C, New Orleans Pelicans
- Grant Williams, F, Boston Celtics
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Matisse Thybulle, G, Portland Trail Blazers
- Jock Landale, C, Phoenix Suns
- Tre Jones, G, San Antonio Spurs
Which teams have cap space?
This year, seven teams are projected to have cap space: The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. Of those teams, the Rockets are projected to have the most cap space at approximately $64 million.
Here is the full breakdown:
- Houston Rockets: $64 million
- San Antonio Spurs: $34 million
- Indiana Pacers: $32 million
- Detroit Pistons: $28 million
- Orlando Magic: $22 million
- Oklahoma City Thunder: $15 million
- Utah Jazz: $7.5 million
The other two teams that can open up cap space by renouncing free agents are the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
[Why do NBA players stand by Kyrie Irving? 'He shows a lot of love']
