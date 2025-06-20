National Basketball Association
NBA Finals Game 7s: Complete list and scores
Updated Jun. 20, 2025 9:49 a.m. ET
Game 7 in the NBA Finals is the pinnacle of high-stakes basketball—a win-or-go-home battle for the championship. As of Sunday’s highly anticipated 2025 Game 7 finale between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, there have been 19 NBA Finals Game 7s played in league history. The last one came in 2016, when the Cavaliers capped off a historic comeback against the Warriors.
Ahead of Sunday’s winner-take-all matchup, here’s a full list of every NBA Finals Game 7 in history.
NBA Finals Game 7s
- 2016: Cavaliers 93, Warriors 89
- 2013: Heat 95, Spurs 88
- 2010: Lakers 83, Celtics 79
- 2005: Spurs 81, Pistons 74
- 1994: Rockets 90, Knicks 84
- 1988: Lakers 108, Pistons 105
- 1984: Celtics 111, Lakers 102
- 1978: Bullets 105, SuperSonics 99
- 1974: Celtics 102, Bucks 87
- 1970: Knicks 113, Lakers 99
- 1969: Celtics 108, Lakers 106
- 1966: Celtics 95, Lakers 93
- 1962: Celtics 110, Lakers 107
- 1960: Celtics 122, Hawks 103
- 1957: Celtics 125, Hawks 123 (2OT)
- 1955: Nationals 92, Pistons 91
- 1954: Lakers 87, Nationals 80
- 1952: Lakers 82, Knicks 65
- 1951: Royals 79, Knicks 75
When was the last Game 7 in the NBA Finals?
The last time a Game 7 happened in the NBA Finals was in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89.
How many Game 7s have there been in the NBA Finals?
There have been 19 NBA Finals Game 7s entering the 2025 NBA Finals.
How many times has the road team won Game 7 in the NBA Finals?
The road team has won Game 7 of the NBA Finals just 4 times:
- 2016: Cavaliers at Warriors
- 1978: Bullets at SuperSonics
- 1969: Celtics at Lakers
- 1955: Nationals at Pistons
