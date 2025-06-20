National Basketball Association NBA Finals Game 7s: Complete list and scores Updated Jun. 20, 2025 9:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Game 7 in the NBA Finals is the pinnacle of high-stakes basketball—a win-or-go-home battle for the championship. As of Sunday’s highly anticipated 2025 Game 7 finale between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, there have been 19 NBA Finals Game 7s played in league history. The last one came in 2016, when the Cavaliers capped off a historic comeback against the Warriors.

Ahead of Sunday’s winner-take-all matchup, here’s a full list of every NBA Finals Game 7 in history.

NBA Finals Game 7s

2016: Cavaliers 93, Warriors 89

2013: Heat 95, Spurs 88

2010: Lakers 83, Celtics 79

2005: Spurs 81, Pistons 74

1994: Rockets 90, Knicks 84

1988: Lakers 108, Pistons 105

1984: Celtics 111, Lakers 102

1978: Bullets 105, SuperSonics 99

1974: Celtics 102, Bucks 87

1970: Knicks 113, Lakers 99

1969: Celtics 108, Lakers 106

1966: Celtics 95, Lakers 93

1962: Celtics 110, Lakers 107

1960: Celtics 122, Hawks 103

1957: Celtics 125, Hawks 123 (2OT)

1955: Nationals 92, Pistons 91

1954: Lakers 87, Nationals 80

1952: Lakers 82, Knicks 65

1951: Royals 79, Knicks 75

When was the last Game 7 in the NBA Finals?

The last time a Game 7 happened in the NBA Finals was in 2016, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89.

How many Game 7s have there been in the NBA Finals?

There have been 19 NBA Finals Game 7s entering the 2025 NBA Finals.

How many times has the road team won Game 7 in the NBA Finals?

The road team has won Game 7 of the NBA Finals just 4 times:

2016: Cavaliers at Warriors

1978: Bullets at SuperSonics

1969: Celtics at Lakers

1955: Nationals at Pistons

