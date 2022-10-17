National Basketball Association
NBA Extension Tracker: Little, Porter Jr., Clarke sign
2 hours ago

The deadline for NBA teams to extend players is Monday at 6 p.m. ET. 

The 2022-23 NBA season begins on Tuesday, and a handful of players have already inked deals with their respective teams. Here's who has signed an extension prior to the deadline.

Nassir Little, (four-year, $28 million deal with Portland Trail Blazers)

The two sides agreed to the deal on Monday morning. Little, who started 23 games for Portland prior to suffering a torn labrum, averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0/33.1/73.4 last season.

Kevin Porter Jr. (four-year, $82.5 million deal with Houston Rockets)

The two sides agreed to the deal on Monday morning, but with only a portion of the money guaranteed. Porter is entering his second full season and third overall season with the Rockets. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 41.5/37.5/64.2 last season.

Brandon Clarke (four-year, $52 million deal with Memphis Grizzlies)

Clarke and the Grizzlies agreed to the extension on Sunday. The big man has been a staple off the Grizzlies bench, averaging double-figures in each of his three NBA seasons. Clarke averaged 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.4/22.7/65.4 last season.

Andrew Wiggins, (four-year, $109 million deal with Golden State Warriors)

The two sides inked the deal on Saturday. Wiggins is entering his third full season and fourth overall season with the Warriors, starting in every game he has appeared in. The lengthy forward averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6/39.3/63.4 last season.

Jordan Poole, (four-year, $140 million deal with Golden State Warriors)

Hours before extending Wiggins, Golden State extended Poole. The now-fourth-year guard emerged as a vital source of offense for the Warriors in their 2021-22 championship season. Poole averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8/36.4/92.5 last season.

Earlier extensions: RJ Barrett (four-year, $120 million deal with New York Knicks), Tyler Herro (four-year, $130 million deal with Miami Heat)

Stay tuned for updates.

