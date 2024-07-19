Memphis Grizzlies trade former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies acquired forward Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for one-time lottery pick Ziaire Williams and a Dallas Mavericks' 2030 second-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday.
Diakite, 6-foot-9, has played in 55 games for five teams since finishing his college career at Virginia in 2020. He was a rookie for the Bucks in 2021 on their championship team.
The 6-9 Williams played in 150 games for the Grizzlies the past three years, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists since he was drafted 10th overall out of Stanford in 2021.
Brooklyn had acquired Diakite earlier this month in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.
Dangubic was drafted 54th overall by Philadelphia in 2014 and has played overseas since then.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Bronny James has his best performance yet, scoring 12 points against the Hawks
Stephen Curry scores 24 in USA basketball's 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic warmup
2024-25 NBA odds: Knicks open with highest win total since 1997-98
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
JJ Redick reportedly hires Lindsey Harding as Lakers' first-ever female assistant coach
2024-25 NBA odds: Multiple ways to bet on Bronny James player props
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA heavy favorite to win fifth-straight gold medal
Jaylen Brown clarifies alleged Bronny James criticism at Summer League game
2024 NBA free agency tracker: Gary Trent Jr. signs with Bucks
-
Bronny James has his best performance yet, scoring 12 points against the Hawks
Stephen Curry scores 24 in USA basketball's 105-79 win over Serbia in Olympic warmup
2024-25 NBA odds: Knicks open with highest win total since 1997-98
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
JJ Redick reportedly hires Lindsey Harding as Lakers' first-ever female assistant coach
2024-25 NBA odds: Multiple ways to bet on Bronny James player props
-
2024 Olympic basketball odds: Team USA heavy favorite to win fifth-straight gold medal
Jaylen Brown clarifies alleged Bronny James criticism at Summer League game
2024 NBA free agency tracker: Gary Trent Jr. signs with Bucks