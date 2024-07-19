National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies trade former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn Nets Published Jul. 19, 2024 5:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired forward Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for one-time lottery pick Ziaire Williams and a Dallas Mavericks' 2030 second-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday.

Diakite, 6-foot-9, has played in 55 games for five teams since finishing his college career at Virginia in 2020. He was a rookie for the Bucks in 2021 on their championship team.

The 6-9 Williams played in 150 games for the Grizzlies the past three years, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists since he was drafted 10th overall out of Stanford in 2021.

Brooklyn had acquired Diakite earlier this month in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.

Dangubic was drafted 54th overall by Philadelphia in 2014 and has played overseas since then.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

