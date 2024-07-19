National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies trade former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn Nets
National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies trade former lottery pick Ziaire Williams to Brooklyn Nets

Published Jul. 19, 2024 5:26 p.m. ET

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired forward Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for one-time lottery pick Ziaire Williams and a Dallas Mavericks' 2030 second-round draft pick, the teams announced Friday.

Diakite, 6-foot-9, has played in 55 games for five teams since finishing his college career at Virginia in 2020. He was a rookie for the Bucks in 2021 on their championship team.

The 6-9 Williams played in 150 games for the Grizzlies the past three years, averaging 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists since he was drafted 10th overall out of Stanford in 2021.

Brooklyn had acquired Diakite earlier this month in a trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangubic was drafted 54th overall by Philadelphia in 2014 and has played overseas since then.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Westbrook reportedly traded to Jazz; will be bought out and sign with Nuggets

Russell Westbrook reportedly traded to Jazz; will be bought out and sign with Nuggets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes