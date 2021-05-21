National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Memphis Grizzlies knock out Golden State Warriors in overtime stunner

1 hour ago

That's a wrap on the NBA's first Play-In Tournament. 

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime on Friday, ending Golden State's postseason run and securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Here's how it happened.

Key performer: Ja Morant

Morant shot 14-for-29 with five 3-pointers, finishing the game with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists. He came into the game averaging 19.1 PPG in the 2020-21 regular season.

The 21-year-old point guard had four steals on the night and didn't miss a single free throw. He shot 48.3% from the floor and 50% from distance.

Turning point: Wiggins for the tie 

Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins sent the game to OT by scoring on a pass from Jordan Poole with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter. 

Wild card: 3-point shooting

Shooting from distance was a challenge for both teams Friday. NBA MVP finalist Stephen Curry went 6-for-15 from beyond the arc, and Grizzles star shooting guard Dillon Brooks went 0-for-4 on 3-pointers.

As a team, Memphis shot 42.9% from distance, and Golden State was at 35.3% on the night.

Did you know?

The Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years, and this is the first time they will play the Utah Jazz in a playoff series. The Grizzles are also the youngest team to make the playoffs in the past 10 years.

Twitter's take:

Although Curry's 3-point shooting wasn't quite on point Friday, his trick shots most definitely were. 

What's next? The Grizzlies take on the No. 1 Jazz in the first round of the playoffs beginning Sunday.

The first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs begin Saturday, with the Nets-Celtics, Bucks-Heat, Mavericks-Clippers and Trail Blazers-Nuggets series. The 76ers-Wizards, Suns-Lakers and Knicks-Hawks series will also begin Sunday. 

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Russ Is Working His Magic
National Basketball Association

Russ Is Working His Magic

Russ Is Working His Magic
The Wizards were struggling, but a winning surge led by Russell Westbrook has them playing as well as anyone, Martin Rogers writes.
6 hours ago
Feeling Trendy
National Basketball Association

Feeling Trendy

Feeling Trendy
Which NBA teams are trending up, down and sideways? Colin Cowherd took stock of the playoff field and picked a few trajectories.
12 hours ago
The Final Cut
National Basketball Association

The Final Cut

The Final Cut
The NBA has revealed its finalists for six major awards, including MVP. Find out who's in the running for big-time hardware.
13 hours ago
Legacy on the Line
National Basketball Association

Legacy on the Line

Legacy on the Line
The Nets are in championship-or-bust mode, and how they respond this postseason could shape Kevin Durant's legacy.
19 hours ago
Welcome Back To The LeBron Show!
National Basketball Association

Welcome Back To The LeBron Show!

Welcome Back To The LeBron Show!
In just his fifth game back, LeBron hit a memorable game-winner. That's always going to steal the headlines, Martin Rogers writes.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks