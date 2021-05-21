National Basketball Association Memphis Grizzlies knock out Golden State Warriors in overtime stunner 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

That's a wrap on the NBA's first Play-In Tournament.

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime on Friday, ending Golden State's postseason run and securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Here's how it happened.

Key performer: Ja Morant

Morant shot 14-for-29 with five 3-pointers, finishing the game with 35 points, six rebounds and six assists. He came into the game averaging 19.1 PPG in the 2020-21 regular season.

The 21-year-old point guard had four steals on the night and didn't miss a single free throw. He shot 48.3% from the floor and 50% from distance.

Turning point: Wiggins for the tie

Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins sent the game to OT by scoring on a pass from Jordan Poole with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Wild card: 3-point shooting

Shooting from distance was a challenge for both teams Friday. NBA MVP finalist Stephen Curry went 6-for-15 from beyond the arc, and Grizzles star shooting guard Dillon Brooks went 0-for-4 on 3-pointers.

As a team, Memphis shot 42.9% from distance, and Golden State was at 35.3% on the night.

Did you know?

The Grizzlies are headed back to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years, and this is the first time they will play the Utah Jazz in a playoff series. The Grizzles are also the youngest team to make the playoffs in the past 10 years.

Twitter's take:

Although Curry's 3-point shooting wasn't quite on point Friday, his trick shots most definitely were.

What's next? The Grizzlies take on the No. 1 Jazz in the first round of the playoffs beginning Sunday.

The first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs begin Saturday, with the Nets - Celtics , Bucks - Heat , Mavericks - Clippers and Trail Blazers - Nuggets series. The 76ers - Wizards , Suns - Lakers and Knicks - Hawks series will also begin Sunday.

