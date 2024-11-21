Mavs star Luka Doncic has wrist sprain, will be re-evaluated in a week
Luka Doncic has a right wrist sprain that will sideline the Dallas Mavericks star on a three-game road trip starting Friday night in Denver.
The Mavericks said Thursday their five-time All-Star will be re-evaluated in a week. The defending Western Conference champions also visit Miami and Atlanta on the trip, and the timeline for Doncic suggests he will miss a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday as well.
Doncic said he started feeling discomfort in the wrist in the first quarter of a 132-91 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
The five-time All-Star had missed the previous game against Oklahoma City with a right knee contusion. That was the first game Doncic missed this season.
Doncic is tied for eighth in the NBA in scoring at 28.1 points per game as part of a star-studded backcourt that includes Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Irving is averaging 24.3 points per game.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
LeBron James says he's taking a social media break for now
Celtics beat Cavaliers 120-117, end Cleveland's 15-game win streak to start season
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce return to high school roots in 'All Facts No Brakes' special
Most 3-Pointers in an NBA Game: Single game records by team and player
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored
-
What is the NBA Cup? 2024 Bracket, groups, format, prize
2024 NBA Cup odds: Knicks favored, Celtics rising
-
LeBron James says he's taking a social media break for now
Celtics beat Cavaliers 120-117, end Cleveland's 15-game win streak to start season
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
Keyshawn Johnson, Paul Pierce return to high school roots in 'All Facts No Brakes' special
Most 3-Pointers in an NBA Game: Single game records by team and player
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic favored
-
What is the NBA Cup? 2024 Bracket, groups, format, prize
2024 NBA Cup odds: Knicks favored, Celtics rising