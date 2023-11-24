National Basketball Association
Magic upset Celtics 113-96 in NBA In-Season Tournament for 6th straight win
Updated Nov. 24, 2023 7:00 p.m. ET

Moritz Wagner scored 27 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics 113-96 for their sixth straight win Friday, throwing the Eastern Conference's Group C up for grabs in the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

Paolo Banchero had 23 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Cole Anthony came off the bench with 16 points.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 26 points. Jaylen Brown added 18, but made just 2 of 16 shots after scoring 12 points in the first 10 minutes.

Jalen Suggs hit two of the Magic's four 3-pointers on a 17-0 run after Boston had taken a 62-50 lead early in the third quarter. The Celtics missed all eight shots during the game-changing run and went scoreless for 4:42.

The Magic finished 3-1 in group play. The loss dropped Boston to 2-1 with a game at home against Chicago coming up on Tuesday night. The Brooklyn Nets, who beat the Magic, are also 2-1 pending a game against Toronto on Tuesday night. Friday's score left the Magic with a plus-17 point differential in group play and the Celtics are at zero.

If there is a three-way tie after group play, point differential will determine the group champion.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with tightness in his left calf after scoring nine points and taking down four rebounds.

The Celtics also played without Jrue Holiday, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right ankle.

Sam Hauser's 3-pointer gave Boston an 11-point lead, the largest of the first half, after a first quarter in which Orlando shot 8 for 22 with eight turnovers.

Celtics: Host Atlanta on Sunday night.

Magic: Host Charlotte on Sunday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

