National Basketball Association Is Lonzo Ball heading toward a reunion with LeBron James and the Lakers? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There’s a chance that Lonzo Ball will be on the move from the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason, and word on the street is that the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the mix.

On Tuesday, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the Lakers are interested in acquiring a "difference-making playmaker" to free up LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the latter of whom the Lakers acquired two years ago with a trade package that included Ball.

Stein believes that despite obvious financial limitations, the Lakers will actively pursue Ball once free agency opens on Aug. 2.

"Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center," Stein wrote . "Expect to eventually hear of them searching for potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be, to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason."

This comes after reports that the Pelicans are open to dealing Ball via a sign-and-trade.

While several teams – including the LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls – are rumored to be in the mix for the 23-year-old point guard, could Ball and the Lakers really be heading toward a reunion?

If you ask Skip Bayless , it's a no-brainer.

On Wednesday’s " Undisputed ," Bayless shared how the news brought a smile to his face and why he believes LA would be a perfect landing spot for Ball.

"This would work. I would love … to see Lonzo Ball get a chance to redeem himself," he said. "What I love the most about Lonzo and LeBron is they connected. Because Lonzo has nothing but respect for LeBron James. Because Lonzo is a gifted passer and appreciates greatness. Obviously, LeBron’s still the best passer in basketball, and [he] gets that. Lonzo admires and honors that. I think they had a connection where LeBron considers himself a little bit like a big brother."

Skip Bayless explains why it 'would do more good to his heart than others know' if Lonzo reunites with LeBron and the Lakers.

For more up-to-date news on all things Lakers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, but the then-19-year-old didn't become the full-fledged superstar LA expected. In his two seasons in LA, Ball struggled to find a rhythm, shooting 38% from the floor – including 31.5% from 3-point range – and 43.7% from the free-throw line, for an average of 10.2 PPG.

Despite then-Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson referring to Ball as "the new face of the Lakers, the guy who I think will lead us back to where we want to get to," he was traded to the Pelicans along with Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and De'Andre Hunter in 2019. The Pelicans hoped Ball would help them build a young, supporting core around Zion Williamson.

Despite Ball's rocky past in LA, Bayless’ cohost, Shannon Sharpe , agreed that he deserves a second chance as a Laker. Sharpe said there's no doubt that Ball and James would mesh very well together, because Ball has improved tremendously since he last donned purple and gold.

"Don’t tell me you can’t improve if you put the time in, and we can see [that] Lonzo Ball has put the time in," Sharpe said. "Lonzo Ball is a great fallback plan – cause I don't believe they're gonna match or they're gonna try and retain [Dennis] Schröder. So I like Lonzo. [He] plays defense, can knock down 3s, he's gotten better since he left."

For more up-to-date news on all things Pelicans, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The 6-6 former UCLA star had his best-ever scoring season in the NBA this year, averaging 14.6 PPG while shooting 41.4% from the field – including 37.8% from 3-point range – and 78.1% from the free-throw line.

In March, Ball’s loquacious father, LaVar Ball, didn’t hold back when asked about his son’s future.

"I don’t know what they’re gonna do, but I hope he gets traded," he said . "I don’t like watching him play like he plays. … He can’t stand New Orleans. Come on, man."

Perhaps LaVar Ball is speaking things into existence for the former Laker to return to his hometown team. But right now, the ball is in the Pelicans' court.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.