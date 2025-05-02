National Basketball Association
LeBron James sprained a knee ligament in Lakers' final loss to Wolves, an AP source says
National Basketball Association

LeBron James sprained a knee ligament in Lakers' final loss to Wolves, an AP source says

Updated May. 2, 2025 3:52 p.m. ET

LeBron James sprained a ligament in his left knee during the Los Angeles Lakers' final playoff game, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the team and James didn't make a public announcement two days after the Lakers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

ESPN first reported James' injury.

The 40-year-old James would have been sidelined for at least a few weeks if the Lakers had avoided elimination or advanced out of the first round due to the severity of the injury, which was identified in a postseason medical exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top scorer in NBA history has played in a league-record 292 postseason games, never missing a playoff appearance for his teams during his record-tying 22 seasons. If the Lakers had avoided elimination in Game 5, that streak would have ended.

James got hurt in the fourth quarter of Game 5 when Minnesota's Donte DiVincenzo collided with him while throwing an aggressive screen. DiVincenzo was called for an offensive foul on the play, which left James on the ground in apparently serious pain for several moments.

Is Luka, LeBron, JJ Redick or others to blame for Lakers' series loss vs. T-Wolves?

Is Luka, LeBron, JJ Redick or others to blame for Lakers' series loss vs. T-Wolves?

James left the game briefly, but returned moments later to play the final 7:23 in the Lakers' 103-96 loss. James finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

James said after the game that he would take time to think about his basketball future. He hasn't officially decided whether to return for a record 23rd NBA season, but the Lakers' top brass made it clear Thursday that they expect him to be back next season.

James had another standout season for the Lakers, confounding all previous notions of basketball longevity. He averaged 24.4 points per game — his lowest since his rookie season, but just barely — along with 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

James remained the Lakers’ leader and linchpin while they won 52 games and the Pacific Division title despite the midseason roster upheaval of their seismic trade for Luka Doncic.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Is LeBron James set to announce he's retiring?: 'I don't have the answer'

Is LeBron James set to announce he's retiring?: 'I don't have the answer'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes