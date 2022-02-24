LeBron James Is LeBron James recruiting Oklahoma City to draft Bronny? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James is rarely shy about asking for what he wants. And during NBA All-Star Weekend, he seemed to put out the feelers for his next request.

At Saturday's All-Star press conference, James was asked a question about Oklahoma City rookie guard Josh Giddey and quickly turned his attention to OKC general manager Sam Presti.

"The MVP [in OKC] is Sam Presti. He's the MVP. I mean, Josh Giddey is great. But Sam Presti, I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted [Kevin Durant], [Russell Westbrook], Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey and the list goes on and on and on. This guy is pretty damn good."

Also over the weekend, James told The Athletic, "My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point."

Could it be coincidence that in the 2024 NBA Draft — the first draft that James' son Bronny is eligible to be selected — the Thunder have at minimum four picks to their name, and potentially six?

Skip Bayless thinks not, and he said as much on "The Skip Bayless Show" this week.

"LeBron makes it clear that he will leave the Lakers to play with Bronny, his son. In so doing, he makes the point that, ‘Oh, speaking of Oklahoma City, Sam Presti is actually the MVP of the Oklahoma City Thunder.’

"From everything I read, everything I hear, and the clips I see, I'm just not sure at this point Bronny projects as a first-round NBA pick. But LeBron's gonna get him drafted high and he's gonna get him paid, because somebody can get the package deal of Bronny and ‘Bron. Even though ’Bron might only have a year or so left, it might be worth it to Sam Presti."

LeBron James pushing to play with Bronny in OKC I The Skip Bayless Show Skip Bayless says there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ comments about playing with his son, Bronny.

James has been no stranger to relocation during his NBA career. He spent his first seven years in Cleveland before landing in Miami for four seasons. He then went back to Cleveland for four seasons, and he is currently in his fourth season with the Lakers.

If Bronny were to be one-and-done out of high school, his first NBA season — under the current draft rules — would be the 2024-25 campaign. If LeBron were to hang around, he would be 40 years old and in his 22nd professional season.

The Thunder currently sit second-to-last in the Western Conference standings and have the fourth-worst record in the league (18-40). However, they potentially have three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft and four in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Mix that with rising stars in Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort, and possibly James, and the Thunder could have an opportunity to return to their NBA Finals form from 2012.

