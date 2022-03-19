LeBron James passes Karl Malone for No. 2 on NBA scoring list

LeBron James
20 mins ago

LeBron James added another milestone to his incredible NBA résumé on Saturday night.

Midway through the second quarter in the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Washington Wizards, James cut to the basket and made an uncontested layup, passing Karl Malone to become the NBA's all-time second-leading scorer.

James entered the night needing 20 points to pass "The Mailman," who finished his Hall of Fame NBA career with 36,928 points.

Now, James can officially set his sights on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who holds the record with 38,387 career points.

In an interview with The Athletic during February's NBA All-Star break, James confirmed that he would like his last year to be played with his son Bronny, who is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School. Bronny James is 17 years old and will be draft-eligible in two more years under the current "one and done" rule, meaning James appears to be committed to playing at least a few more seasons.

James has already topped the 1,500-point mark this season, and has hit that mark in all but one of his 19 seasons in the NBA. He would pass Abdul-Jabbar in his 20th season if he manages to repeat this year's point total.

King James finished Saturday's game with 38 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but the Wizards rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Lakers, 127-119.

