National Basketball Association LeBron James signs with Fanatics, debuts new trading card with son Bronny Updated Jan. 10, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, will appear together on a unique sports trading card to herald the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's new multiyear partnership with Fanatics.

The top scorer in NBA history has signed with Fanatics Collectibles, the trading-card division of the online sports retailer. Neither side disclosed the terms of the deal announced Wednesday.

James had been partnered with Upper Deck since 2003 in the sports-memorabilia sector. He famously earned his first million by signing with Upper Deck two weeks before he graduated from high school and a few more weeks before he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James and Bronny will appear together on a special card available Jan. 19 in the 2023-24 Bowman University Chrome Basketball set. It depicts LeBron from his days at St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in Akron, Ohio and Bronny in the present day playing at USC. The card is also signed by both LeBron and Bronny.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 100-player set also will include collegiate women's basketball All-Americans Caitlin Clark of Iowa and Paige Bueckers of UConn.

LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record last year before he led the Lakers to the Western Conference finals. The four-time champion and four-time league MVP is currently in his 21st NBA season, his sixth with Los Angeles.

LeBron teased his new deal earlier this week with an Instagram post showing him examining documents with a Fanatics logo. He then announced the move to Fanatics in a video released by Topps on Wednesday, narrated by the NBA superstar and featuring several other well-known athletes who are part of Topps' Bowman line including Clark, Victor Wembanyama, Ronald Acuña Jr., Caleb Williams, Julio Rodríguez and C.J. Stroud.

Fanatics Collectibles has signed several prominent athletes across multiple sports in recent years, including Wembanyama, Stroud, Williams and Bryce Young.

Bronny James already has multiple endorsement contracts. He is reportedly one of the most successful athletes in terms of name, image and likeness deals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Bronny James

share