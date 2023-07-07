LeBron James
LeBron James coaches son Bryce's AAU team to comeback victory
LeBron James

LeBron James coaches son Bryce's AAU team to comeback victory

Published Jul. 7, 2023 4:26 p.m. ET

NBA superstar LeBron James is putting on his coaching hat during the AAU circuit this summer, leading a team featuring youngest son, Bryce, in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

And LeBron isn't the only recognizable NBA face pacing the sidelines of team Strive For Greatness, as his former Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo has joined as an assistant coach. The duo won an NBA title together with the Lakers in 2020.

Strive For Greatness is currently participating in the Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga., which is the championship tournament for the Nike EYBL spring and summer league. During Thursday's game between Strive For Greatness and New Heights Lightning, James' squad fell behind by 10 points in the first half but came back to send the game into overtime.

SFG's Brayden Burries, a four-star class of 2025 guard out of Corona, Calif., contributed significantly to the victory, scoring a total of 27 points and coming up with some key blocks that got Coach LeBron hyped on the sidelines. Check out some of the highlights below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryce James, also a class of 2025 prospect, will reportedly play his junior year of high school basketball at Campbell Hall, a traditional prep hoops powerhouse in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City, after spending the past two seasons playing with his brother Bronny James — now an incoming freshman at USC — at Sierra Canyon. 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
share
LeBron James
Get more from LeBron James Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USMNT vs. Canada: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick - 2023 Gold Cup

USMNT vs. Canada: Odds, time, TV, how to watch, pick - 2023 Gold Cup

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes