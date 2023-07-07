LeBron James coaches son Bryce's AAU team to comeback victory
NBA superstar LeBron James is putting on his coaching hat during the AAU circuit this summer, leading a team featuring youngest son, Bryce, in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
And LeBron isn't the only recognizable NBA face pacing the sidelines of team Strive For Greatness, as his former Lakers teammate Rajon Rondo has joined as an assistant coach. The duo won an NBA title together with the Lakers in 2020.
Strive For Greatness is currently participating in the Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga., which is the championship tournament for the Nike EYBL spring and summer league. During Thursday's game between Strive For Greatness and New Heights Lightning, James' squad fell behind by 10 points in the first half but came back to send the game into overtime.
SFG's Brayden Burries, a four-star class of 2025 guard out of Corona, Calif., contributed significantly to the victory, scoring a total of 27 points and coming up with some key blocks that got Coach LeBron hyped on the sidelines. Check out some of the highlights below.
Bryce James, also a class of 2025 prospect, will reportedly play his junior year of high school basketball at Campbell Hall, a traditional prep hoops powerhouse in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City, after spending the past two seasons playing with his brother Bronny James — now an incoming freshman at USC — at Sierra Canyon.
