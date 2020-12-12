LaMelo Ball Big Baller Breakout 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the Charlotte Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball with the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, his knack for big plays and the flair in his game were big reasons why.

Both those attributes were on full display in his preseason debut against the Toronto Raptors. And if Saturday night was any indication, he is going to be must-see TV during his rookie season.

While his overall stat line might not have been impressive, with Ball shooting 0-for-5 from the field and going scoreless, the Hornets point guard managed to make an impact on the game in other ways.

Ball recorded 10 rebounds and four assists, all of which were of the highlight variety. There was that ridiculous, behind-the-back pass in transition above, as well as a heads-up, full-court, look-ahead pass that showed off Ball's court vision.

On another, Ball broke down his defender then found a teammate with a behind-the-back pass in traffic that, while not perfect, certainly got the job done.

And last but not least, LaMelo channeled a little bit of Magic with a no-look dime.

The performance from Ball was eye-catching enough that pundits, fans, and players reacted on Twitter, including NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

The preseason debut wasn't flawless for the rookie guard, and it was just one preseason game. But Saturday night did seem to give a glimpse into the future for Ball and the Hornets.

And if the first glimpse was any indication, that future appears to be bright.

Get more from LaMelo Ball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.