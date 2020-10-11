National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Lakers Win Record-Tying Championship

16 mins ago

The long, strange, thrilling 2019-20 NBA season is over, and the Los Angeles Lakers are your champions.

LeBron James & Co. roared out to a staggering lead and never looked back, as The King claimed his fourth ring – and fourth Finals MVP award.

Here are 3 takeaways from the Lakers' 17th title as a franchise, courtesy of Los Angeles' 103-83 Game 6 win over the Miami Heat.

1. The King of the world

What more is there to say about LeBron James?

You can start with his longevity.

Or his accomplishments. He has now won championships (and Finals MVPs) with three different teams. He's been to the Finals 10 times, under five different coaches, wining titles with three of them – none of whom had won a title prior to joining up with LeBron.

He holds the record for most total career points in the playoffs. He's second to only Magic Johnson in career postseason assists, and now second only to Michael Jordan in NBA Finals MVPs.

His 11th Finals triple-double on Sunday widened his lead for the most all time, and he's nearly tied Magic for the most in all of the playoffs.

Or you can just point to his Game 6 performance, in which he completely took control of every facet of the game, tallying 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in what felt like a quiet showing because the Lakers were so thoroughly dominant.

He is, simply put, The King. Once again, he is a champion.

Now, there's only one goal left to chase.

2. Playoff Rondo takes his ultimate form

At the end of the third quarter, LeBron was tied for the Lakers' leading scorer – but not with Anthony Davis.

Instead, it was Rajon Rondo who'd added 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting to go along with three assists and four rebounds.

Perhaps more importantly, he started the game 6-for-6 for 13 points as the Lakers took the game by the throat.

And with his second career championship, Rondo joined an exclusive club – of which he's the only member.

As for the rest of the Lakers' role players? Well, J.R. Smith was already shirtless by the time the team stormed the court, because of course he was.

3. Remember the Heat

Despite the best efforts of Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic (who played on Sunday even with a torn plantar fascia injury in his foot), and the rest of Miami's never-say-die crew, the Heat seemed to simply run out of gas on Sunday.

Yet the lopsided loss shouldn't take any of the shine off of what the Heat did this postseason. The Celtics, 76ers and Raptors were all favored ahead of Miami to win the East, and few pundits predicted Erik Spoelstra's crew could push the Lakers to six games.

No matter the outcome, the 2019-20 Heat will stand as a monument to what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork in the truest sense of the word.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
share story
LeBron James

King Of The Finals

King Of The Finals
LeBron James made history with his fourth NBA Finals MVP award. Now, there's only one goal left.
9 mins ago
National Basketball Association

The Ultimate Beer League Softball Squad

The Ultimate Beer League Softball Squad
On The People's Sports Podcast, Mark and Charlotte field their ideal rosters. But there's an age requirement for this club.
9 hours ago
National Basketball Association

AD's Blow Won't Lead To Suspension

AD's Blow Won't Lead To Suspension
Here's why the Internet's comparison of Anthony Davis' forearm to Draymond Green's Finals suspension doesn't quite hold up.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Heat Outlast Lakers In Instant Classic

Heat Outlast Lakers In Instant Classic
LeBron James chose to pass on the Lakers' final possession. Now, the NBA Finals will head to a Game 6. Here's what happened.
1 day ago
LeBron James

Can LeBron Seize Finals MVP?

Can LeBron Seize Finals MVP?
LeBron has a fourth NBA title and Finals MVP within his grasp. It's time for him to finish the job, Martin Rogers writes.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks