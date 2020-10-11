National Basketball Association Lakers Win Record-Tying Championship 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The long, strange, thrilling 2019-20 NBA season is over, and the Los Angeles Lakers are your champions.

LeBron James & Co. roared out to a staggering lead and never looked back, as The King claimed his fourth ring – and fourth Finals MVP award.

Here are 3 takeaways from the Lakers' 17th title as a franchise, courtesy of Los Angeles' 103-83 Game 6 win over the Miami Heat.

1. The King of the world

What more is there to say about LeBron James?

You can start with his longevity.

Or his accomplishments. He has now won championships (and Finals MVPs) with three different teams. He's been to the Finals 10 times, under five different coaches, wining titles with three of them – none of whom had won a title prior to joining up with LeBron.

He holds the record for most total career points in the playoffs. He's second to only Magic Johnson in career postseason assists, and now second only to Michael Jordan in NBA Finals MVPs.

His 11th Finals triple-double on Sunday widened his lead for the most all time, and he's nearly tied Magic for the most in all of the playoffs.

Or you can just point to his Game 6 performance, in which he completely took control of every facet of the game, tallying 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in what felt like a quiet showing because the Lakers were so thoroughly dominant.

He is, simply put, The King. Once again, he is a champion.

Now, there's only one goal left to chase.

2. Playoff Rondo takes his ultimate form

At the end of the third quarter, LeBron was tied for the Lakers' leading scorer – but not with Anthony Davis.

Instead, it was Rajon Rondo who'd added 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting to go along with three assists and four rebounds.

Perhaps more importantly, he started the game 6-for-6 for 13 points as the Lakers took the game by the throat.

And with his second career championship, Rondo joined an exclusive club – of which he's the only member.

As for the rest of the Lakers' role players? Well, J.R. Smith was already shirtless by the time the team stormed the court, because of course he was.

3. Remember the Heat

Despite the best efforts of Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic (who played on Sunday even with a torn plantar fascia injury in his foot), and the rest of Miami's never-say-die crew, the Heat seemed to simply run out of gas on Sunday.

Yet the lopsided loss shouldn't take any of the shine off of what the Heat did this postseason. The Celtics, 76ers and Raptors were all favored ahead of Miami to win the East, and few pundits predicted Erik Spoelstra's crew could push the Lakers to six games.

No matter the outcome, the 2019-20 Heat will stand as a monument to what can be achieved through hard work, perseverance, and teamwork in the truest sense of the word.

