National Basketball Association NBA playoffs: Top moments from Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers Game 6

Will Wednesday determine the first entrant to the NBA Finals?

Sporting a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals, the Phoenix Suns are visiting the LA Clippers with a chance to book passage to the Finals for the first time since 1993.

Of course, the never-say-die Clippers might have other plans. Facing elimination yet again, can head coach Ty Lue get Paul George & Co. to force a Game 7?

Here are the top moments from Game 6 at Staples Center:

Prior to tipoff, the Suns had a surprise name pop up on the health report due to a non-COVID illness: Cameron Johnson.

Johnson hadn't started in any of Phoenix's games on this playoff run, but the valuable swingman off the bench was shooting 70% from the field against the Clippers, averaging 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game off the bench.

After going a dismal 2-for-16 from distance in his first three games played in the Western Conference finals, Chris Paul canned a pair of 3-pointers as the Suns ran out to an early 15-9 lead.

But the Clippers — Patrick Beverley in particular — continued to do what they've done most of this series: lean on their defense to kickstart their offense.

Devin Booker got cooking with nine first-quarter points, and the Suns fed Deandre Ayton early and often. The Suns' big man led all scorers in the first with 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Speaking of big men, DeMarcus Cousins closed the quarter with a buzzer-beating triple that banked in off the glass for LA.

Both teams shot well in the first quarter. The Clippers hit on 50% of their field goals, while Phoenix buried 63.6% of its attempts to hold a narrow, 33-29 lead after the opening 12 minutes.

In the second, Beverley put Paul on skates to score a silky layup to give him nine points at the time. He finished the first half with 11 points.

Meanwhile, Booker got up big time for a thunderous dunk at the 5:23 mark, putting him past the double-digit threshold for points scored.

In a surprise twist, Jae Crowder led all scorers at the break, with 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He drilled four of his six attempts from deep, too, after shooting just 26.9% from beyond the arc in the first five games of the series.

Crowder's contributions helped boost the Suns to a 66-57 lead after the first half.

If you thought Booker's flush from the first half was authoritative, wait until you see what he had in store in the third quarter.

That dunk gave the Suns a 13-point lead at the time, tied for their largest of the game, and forced a timeout from the Clippers.

In the same quarter, Crowder picked up his fourth foul, forcing Suns coach Monty Williams to give a few extra minutes to Torrey Craig.

Craig answered the call, collecting rebounds, forcing a steal and contributing offensively in his limited action.

But despite the salvo from Phoenix, the Clips were not going to roll over.

LA buckled down on defense and delivered on the offensive end, putting together a 10-0 run to get to within seven.

The Suns answered back to close out the quarter, however.

Paul took over for Phoenix, scoring the last eight points of the quarter for the Suns to make it 97-83 heading into the fourth.

In the game's final frame, Paul picked up where he left off.

After Ayton score his 14th point of the game with a hook shot, Paul rattled off six points to bump Phoenix's advantage to 105-85.

The game might not have been going in the direction that George and the Clippers envisioned, but he did have a highlight-reel level shake of Paul to ease the pain.

Paul shook off the broken ankles, though, and kept pouring in buckets for the Suns.

A flashpoint came with just under six minutes to go, as Beverley was ejected from the game for shoving Paul in the back after the Suns point guard hit a pull-up triple for his 37th point of the game.

