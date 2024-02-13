National Basketball Association Knicks reportedly filing protest after refs admit mistake on foul call in loss to Rockets Updated Feb. 13, 2024 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Rockets got a win Monday after a call that referees said was wrong, and now the New York Knicks are filing an official protest to the league with the hope of replaying a portion of the game, according to ESPN.

Aaron Holiday had 18 points, capped by two free throws after the disputed foul call on Jalen Brunson behind the 3-point line, to lift the Rockets to a 105-103 victory over the Knicos on Monday night.

Houston had a four-point lead with less than a minute to go before Brunson had the next four points, capped by a jump shot with 8.1 seconds left to tie it at 103.

Precious Achiuwa blocked a short shot by Jalen Green and Holiday grabbed the ball beyond the arc and shot it as Brunson rushed out at him and was called for a foul.

After the game, crew chief Ed Malloy said that in live action they believed "the lower body contact was illegal contact." But their opinion changed following a replay review.

"After seeing it during postgame review, the offensive player was able to return to a normal playing position on the floor," he said. "The contact which occurred after the release of the ball therefore is incidental and marginal to the shot attempt and should not have been called."

Holiday was asked about the play before Malloy's comments.

"I just tried to get the ball and get a shot up," Holiday said. "I saw him tip it and it came close to me so I just tried to get it and tried to make a 3, and Jalen just ran into my chest."

Holiday made the first two free throws before missing the third intentionally to run out the clock.

Brunson was asked about what he thought of the foul three different times and answered with the same four words each time.

"Great call," he said. "Next question."

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about the game's ending.

"Tough way to lose a game," he said twice in a row.

He was then asked what he thought about the officiating and he said it was "great." But when asked directly if he believed Brunson fouled Holiday, he avoided the question.

"You look at it," he said, slightly shaking his head.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jabari Smith Jr. added 20 and Alperen Sengun had 18 to help the Rockets snap a four-game skid.

"It was good to see us close it out in the fourth in a back-and-forth game," Houston coach Ime Udoka said.

Holiday was happy they finished this one after losing a couple of close games.

"This was huge," he said. "We lost the last two I feel like we could have won and just didn't get it done down the stretch. So I'm glad we were able to pull this one out."

Brunson had 27 points and Donte DiVincenzo scored 23 as the Knicks lost their third straight.

The Rockets were up by three entering the fourth before Holiday powered an 11-5 run to push the advantage to 85-76 with about nine minutes to go. Holiday opened the quarter with a dunk before hitting a 3-pointer. He added a jump shot next before dishing to Smith for a dunk and finishing his hot stretch with a layup.

A 3-pointer by Brooks put Houston up by 11 before the Knicks scored the next nine points, with the last seven from Bojan Bogdanovic, to cut the lead to 91-89 with 5 ½ minutes to go.

Brooks made a 3 to put Houston up by five with about 3 ½ minutes left, but Josh Hart made one seconds later to get the Knicks within 98-96.

Another 3-pointer by Brooks came after that but this time Alec Burks made one for New York to cut the lead to two again with less than two minutes left.

Houston played without Fred VanVleet, who missed a fourth straight game with a strained left adductor, and rookie Cam Whitmore, out for a second game with a sprained right ankle.

The Rockets led by 14 at halftime before the Knicks opened the second half with a 16-4 run that got them within 61-59 with about 7 ½ minutes left in the third. Brunson scored the first four points in that stretch and Hart had two 3-pointers to help New York trim the deficit.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Orlando Wednesday night.

Rockets: Visit Memphis Wednesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

