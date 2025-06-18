National Basketball Association
Khaman Maluach nba draft
Khaman Maluach NBA draft scouting report, projections, strengths, stats

Published Jun. 23, 2025 10:56 a.m. ET

With the NBA Draft just days away, check out the latest scouting report for Khaman Maluach.

Scouting Report

With a 7-6 wingspan and high level play at both Duke and the international level with South Sudan, Maluach has one of the highest ceilings in this draft given his freakish athleticism and the tenacity he's exhibited thus far.

Latest Projections

John Fanta’s latest mock has Maluach going to the Toronto Raptors as the #9 overall pick. Here’s Fanta:

"If I were the Spurs, I would take a strong trade offer in this position, but if they end up with the 6-foot-6 bucket-getting guard out of Rutgers, I would not mind that one bit either. I know there are questions about Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox and how much this all fits, but depth has been a theme in these NBA playoffs and Harper is in a class of his own at No. 2 for best overall talent."

Jason McIntyre's latest mock also has Maluach going #8 to the Brooklyn Nets. Here's McIntyre:

"Do you try to play a double-big lineup with Nic Claxton, or do you move him and usher in the 7-foot-2 rim protector from Duke? Brooklyn’s got some of the worst defensive guards in the league."

Strengths

  • Upside
  • High-motor
  • Athlete

2024-25 College Stats

