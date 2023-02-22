National Basketball Association
Kevin Durant expected to make Suns debut vs. Hornets next Wednesday
National Basketball Association

Kevin Durant expected to make Suns debut vs. Hornets next Wednesday

9 hours ago

Kevin Durant plans to make his debut for the Phoenix Suns when they play the Charlotte Hornets on March 1, according to a report from The Athletic.

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns at the trade deadline, has been sidelined with a sprained MCL in his right knee since Jan. 8. Prior to sustaining his injury, Durant was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 36 minutes per game. Earlier this month, he was voted to his 13th career All-Star game but didn't play due to the injury.

Durant's return will give fans a first look at the foursome of him, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Booker recently returned from an injury of his own. The Suns are 11-16 without Booker this season.

Currently, the Suns are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 32-28. Before Durant's targeted return date, the Suns will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at home and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Just two games separate the No. 5 seed and the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference as of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant
National Basketball Association
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Steph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week
National Basketball Association

Steph Curry making 'good progress', will be re-evaluated by Warriors next week

7 hours ago
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Westbrook to Clippers, Beverley to Bulls

8 hours ago
'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame
National Basketball Association

'I want to make an impact in the NBA’: McClung wants NBA chance above dunk fame

13 hours ago
Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons
National Basketball Association

Hawks fire head coach Nate McMillan after three seasons

1 day ago
Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers
National Basketball Association

Why signing Russell Westbrook won't help Clippers

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes