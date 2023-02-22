National Basketball Association Kevin Durant expected to make Suns debut vs. Hornets next Wednesday 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kevin Durant plans to make his debut for the Phoenix Suns when they play the Charlotte Hornets on March 1, according to a report from The Athletic.

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns at the trade deadline, has been sidelined with a sprained MCL in his right knee since Jan. 8. Prior to sustaining his injury, Durant was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game in 36 minutes per game. Earlier this month, he was voted to his 13th career All-Star game but didn't play due to the injury.

Durant's return will give fans a first look at the foursome of him, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton. Booker recently returned from an injury of his own. The Suns are 11-16 without Booker this season.

Currently, the Suns are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 32-28. Before Durant's targeted return date, the Suns will play the Oklahoma City Thunder at home and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. Just two games separate the No. 5 seed and the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference as of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant National Basketball Association

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more