National Basketball Association
Kenny Atkinson won't take over as Hornets coach Kenny Atkinson won't take over as Hornets coach
National Basketball Association

Kenny Atkinson won't take over as Hornets coach

3 hours ago

Kenny Atkinson’s tenure as coach of the Charlotte Hornets is over before it started.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson, citing family matters, has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets,

The move comes more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. But the contract was never signed, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly.

ESPN first reported that Atkinson had decided not to take the Charlotte job.

The Hornets having to reopen their search is not ideal for a multitude of reasons. Among those is the fact that they have three picks, including two in the top 15, of Thursday’s draft. Charlotte may have to make the No. 13, No. 15 and No. 45 selections without a coach in place.

The Hornets had talked to several other candidates in their search to replace James Borrego, who was fired in April at the end of his fourth season. Darvin Ham, Mike D’Antoni and Terry Stotts were known to be on Charlotte’s radar.

Ham was hired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s unclear whether D’Antoni or Stotts would still be interested in Charlotte, or whether the Hornets intend to approach either again.

Atkinson’s decision came two days after the Warriors won the NBA championship. One Golden State assistant — Mike Brown — is leaving to become head coach in Sacramento.

The Hornets never announced Atkinson had been hired, presumably because the contract was not signed and because the Warriors were still playing. Golden State coach Steve Kerr also wouldn’t talk about Atkinson’s looming move in recent days, only saying that he wouldn’t until the hiring became official.

Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets when that franchise was undergoing a rebuilding process. He has spent the last two seasons as an assistant, first for the Los Angeles Clippers and now the Warriors.

His decision means Charlotte joins Utah as the lone NBA teams without coaches in place at this time.

Reporting by Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Is Stephen Curry's NBA career now on par with LeBron James'?
National Basketball Association

Is Stephen Curry's NBA career now on par with LeBron James'?

1 day ago
How Warriors' trio became modern NBA’s most dominant force
National Basketball Association

How Warriors' trio became modern NBA’s most dominant force

1 day ago
Does Celtics' Jayson Tatum still belong in 'Club Superstar?'
National Basketball Association

Does Celtics' Jayson Tatum still belong in 'Club Superstar?'

1 day ago
Steph Curry is eighth greatest player ever, Broussard claims
National Basketball Association

Steph Curry is eighth greatest player ever, Broussard claims

1 day ago
LeBron should be 'centerpiece' of Lakers rebuild, Fizdale says
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron should be 'centerpiece' of Lakers rebuild, Fizdale says

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes