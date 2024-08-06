National Basketball Association Jalen Brunson named Knicks' first team captain since 2018 Published Aug. 6, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Knicks have chosen Jalen Brunson as their captain, the team's first in six years.

Brunson quickly became one of the team's leaders after arriving in 2022 and on Tuesday was selected as the 36th captain in franchise history. The Knicks hadn't had one since Lance Thomas in the 2018-19 season.

Knicks President Leon Rose called Brunson a "natural born leader," adding in a statement that he was confident the All-Star guard would "continue to represent our organization, fans, city and his teammates with the same heart, grit and class that he has displayed each and every day since he came to New York."

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson has led to the Knicks to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs in both his seasons after coming from Dallas. He averaged 28.7 points last season, earning his first All-Star nod and finishing fifth in voting for the NBA MVP award.

Brunson becomes the fourth second-round pick to be Knicks captain. That list is headlined by Willis Reed, the Hall of Fame center who was nicknamed "The Captain" for his leadership.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association New York Knicks Jalen Brunson

share