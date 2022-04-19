Ja Morant Ja Morant looking to channel his inner-Michael Jordan 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When "The Last Dance" hit television screens in April 2020, viewers were treated to some incredible behind-the-scenes moments that showed how ultra-competitive Michael Jordan was during his playing career.

One of the more memorable scenes in the documentary showed Jordan hanging out in the locker room following a Game 1 playoff loss. In the clip, Jordan is asked if he was "pissed off" about losing the game.

"You think I should be?" said Jordan, who is seen smoking a cigar and swinging a baseball bat while hanging out alongside teammate Ron Harper. "So what, we lost one game. It’ll be a dog fight tomorrow."

After the Memphis Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, All-Star guard Ja Morant posted that clip on his Instagram page. The post did not feature a caption, but clearly delivered a message that Morant is not going to let one loss affect his mindset throughout this series.

On Tuesday’s airing of "Undisputed," Skip Bayless was in favor of the post and explained why the pressure is now on Morant to deliver for his team.

"I believe that Ja [Morant] and Co. will take a stand and will win this game and even the series going to Minnesota," Bayless said. "I think it’s going to be up to Ja to close this deal and save the season."

Morant, who is in his third NBA season, has yet to win an NBA playoff series. After not qualifying for the postseason in his rookie season, the Grizzlies were bounced in the opening round of the 2020-21 playoffs by the Utah Jazz.

Fast-forward a year, Morant and the Grizzlies now face a 1-0 deficit after sporting the second-best record in the NBA this season at 56-26.

While Memphis is listed as a 7-point favorite in Game 2, per FOX Bet, Shannon Sharpe warns fans not to count out Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this ‘Last Dance’ video, you’re wrong," Sharpe said. "They’re Coming. Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves are coming."

Sharpe goes on to compare the two rosters, making the argument that despite Memphis being the higher-seeded team, Minnesota possesses a more talented roster, and it starts with Edwards.

"He is immensely talented, and he is gaining confidence by the game," Sharpe said of Edwards. "There haven’t been many debut players have better games than what Ant-Man had."

Edwards, who was the No. 1 pick by the Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft, erupted for 36 points in Minnesota’s Game 1 victory over Memphis. Morant, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft, added 32 points in the loss. The two became the first opposing players in NBA history to each score at least 30 points in a playoff game at the age of 22 or younger.

Just as Jordan said in the clip. … Game 2, which takes place Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET, should indeed "be a dogfight."

