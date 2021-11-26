National Basketball Association Isaiah Stewart doesn't want to be defined by bloody incident with LeBron James 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart spoke publicly Friday for the first time about his altercation with LeBron James that left enduring images of blood streaming down his face as he repeatedly tried to charge the face of the league.

After rewatching video of the incident and having four days to reflect on what happened after serving a two-game suspension, Stewart still felt as though James' elbow to his face was purposeful, something James has denied.

"It's going to be my last time addressing it," Stewart said after finishing with four points and 12 rebounds in the Pistons' 107-96 loss to the LA Clippers Friday. "I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn't feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it."

The incident, which happened in the third quarter of a game between the Lakers and Pistons last Sunday, occurred when James and Stewart wrestled for positioning during a free throw. Their arms seemingly got tangled and James swung his elbow, making contact with Stewart's face.

As blood poured down Stewart's eye, cheek and lips, he repeatedly tried to charge as though he were a bull and James was a matador. He was restrained by teammates, coaches, referees and security, but he repeatedly tried to dodge and break through their embraces as though he were a running back

James, who later claimed the blow was "definitely accidental," also served a one-game suspension for the incident, the first of his 19-season career.

Stewart needed between five and eight stitches to repair the damage to his face. He was suspended for the team's losses against Miami and Milwaukee and addressed the media Friday for the first time since he was escorted off the court Friday.

The 20-year-old has made a name for himself with his scrappy play and strong rebounding, and he made it clear that he doesn't want that altercation to forever be associated with his name. It's a tall wish considering the other guy involved has more than 153 million combined followers on Instagram and Twitter and is widely considered one of the top players of all time.

"My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball," Stewart said. "I'm not going to let that define who I am. I'm going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am, and the way I play basketball. I don't want to address that no more."

Pistons coach Dwane Casey echoed that sentiment, calling Stewart "a great kid" and saying he hopes the imbroglio doesn't affect his reputation.

Casey added that he doesn't blame Stewart for his initial reaction against James, but acknowledged that when he tried to free himself and go after the Lakers' star a second and third time that "may have been a little overboard."

"The first time, I don't know of any man that wouldn't react that way," Casey said. "Anybody who expects anybody just to take it and, you know, see blood and not react any kind of way — and again, this is nothing against LeBron — anyone in that situation would've reacted violently."

Casey praised the league for handing down suspensions to both players ahead of the season's second meeting between these teams, which will be Sunday at Staples Center.

For Stewart, the emotions around the incident are clearly still not resolved. But Casey said he and Stewart have talked a lot over the last few days, and he said Stewart learned a lot from the melee.

"He was remorseful and he was upset that it happened," Casey said, although Stewart didn't express those sentiments in his first — and what he said would be his last time — talking to the media about the incident.

That being said, the Pistons made it clear that they just want to move forward and put the incident in the rearview mirror.

"It was a very unfortunate situation," Casey said. "Isaiah is nowhere near what you saw in the video. I think if you put nine men in that same situation, they probably would've reacted — right, wrong or indifferent — in the same manner, maybe not as extended as Isaiah took it, which was unfortunate. But that situation is in no way a reflection of who he is. Or I don't think LeBron's a dirty player. I think it's an unfortunate situation for both men."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

