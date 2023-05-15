National Basketball Association Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 odds, prediction, schedule, TV channel Updated May. 24, 2023 3:02 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Will the Miami Heat continue blazing through the NBA playoffs with one more victory to advance to the NBA Finals?

Or will the Boston Celtics complete one of the greatest comebacks ever?

The Celtics staved off elimination by winning Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to cut Miami's lead to 3-1 in the series.

Miami advanced through the play-in round and have been scintillating this postseason as an 8-seed, defeating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games and the New York Knicks in six.

When Miami ousted Milwaukee, the Celtics – who finished one game behind the Bucks in the East – became the betting favorite to claim the NBA title.

Somebody forgot to tell Jimmy Butler & Co. that they were heavy underdogs as Miami raced out to a 3-0 series lead.

However, the momentum has shifted back to the team in green after Game 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics' odds shortened to +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total) from +600 to win the series. The Heat's odds lengthened to -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total) from -1250 (bet $10 to win $10.80 total).

Additionally, the odds to win the NBA title shortened from +1100 to +450 for Boston and lengthened from +250 to +360 for Miami.

The Celtics are trying to make NBA history, as no team has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series (though three teams forced a Game 7).

Game 5 is Thursday in Boston. Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet :

Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT (Heat lead series 3-1)

Point spread: Celtics -8 (Celtics favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Heat cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Heat +220 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Total scoring over/under: 215 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Heat: -303 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)

Celtics: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Celtics defeat Heat in Game 4 to avoid sweep Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Celtics staving off elimination against the Heat.

Schedule and scores for the series (all times 8:30 p.m. ET, TV TNT):

Game 1: Heat 123, Celtics 116

Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 105

Game 3: Heat 128, Celtics 102

Game 4: Celtics 114, Heat 99

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday *

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday *

* = if necessary

Jimmy Butler, Heat outpace Nuggets in latest edition of NBA Title Pie Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes reveal the latest edition of NBA Title Pie

Do you think the Celtics can complete the comeback? Or are you backing the Heat? Head over to FOX Bet for all your NBA betting needs.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share