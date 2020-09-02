National Basketball Association Greek Freak Hands Heat A 2-0 Lead 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are now sitting two games down in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the Miami Heat defeated the Bucks 116-114 in a nail-biting finish.

Here are the 3 biggest takeaways from this Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

1. The game-sealing play

Jimmy Butler sank a pair of free throws with no time left on the clock, sealing the Heat's victory at the charity stripe.

But how did he get there? With Miami in control for the final possession of regulation, Butler got to his spot on the left wing, only to be fouled by Antetokounmpo with no time remaining.

It was a questionable foul call, as many expressed their reservations about blowing the whistle on a seemingly soft foul in the closing moments of a game. Stephen A. Smith, for one, didn't hold back.

Either way, Butler came up clutch, although his first free throw rattled around every part of the rim before dropping.

This marked only the third playoff game in NBA history to end with a game-winning, buzzer-beating free-throw.

2. Giannis struggles, again

On the surface, the Greek Freak had an okay game, totaling 29 points in the loss. But he was 0-for-1 from behind the arc and hasn't hit a triple yet in this series.

Moreover, with the game close late, Antetokounmpo seemingly couldn't impose his will, as star players so often do. It had one former NBA champion questioning if perhaps Giannis needs an alpha to run with:

The 2019 regular season MVP and this year's favorite to win the award is now in dangerous territory.

3. D-Wade is back

Honestly, it isn't a Heat playoff appearance without Dwayne Wade.

After playing 13 years with the franchise and finishing with three rings, this postseason first time in almost 20 years Miami is playing in the playoffs without D-Wade on the court – which is why he had to be featured on the sideline.

The Heat’s all-time leader in just about every category cheered his former team on, and his presence didn't go unnoticed by players, as Jimmy Butler took a moment to say hello.

Fist bump for the win, right?

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.