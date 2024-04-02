National Basketball Association
Former Celtics star Rajon Rondo: I'm 'absolutely' retired from NBA
Published Apr. 2, 2024 5:36 p.m. ET

Rajon Rondo has officially called it a career.

On the latest edition of "All Smoke," Rondo explained how he's "absolutely" done playing in the NBA.

Rondo, 38, last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season, which he split between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The point guard spent the first eight-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2014. Rondo then had one-year stints with the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans before a two-year run with the Lakers. He split the 2020-21 season between the Atlanta Hawks and L.A. Clippers before his final season in 2021-22.

Rondo won two championships, the first coming with the Celtics in 2008 and the other coming with the Lakers in 2020. He led the NBA in assists three times and steals once. Furthermore, Rondo is 15th in NBA history with 7,584 assists. 

Rondo was a four-time All-Star who earned four All-Defensive honors and one All-NBA honor. He concluded his career averaging a combined 9.8 points, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

