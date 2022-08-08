Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero have beef following pro-am dunk

National Basketball Association
1 hour ago

Two of Seattle's best basketball players are bringing some beef to the Southeast. 

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero engaged in a spicy back-and-forth on social media on Sunday. 

It started with Murray making a highlight play on Banchero during Isaiah Thomas' pro-am in Tacoma, Washington. The All-Star guard got the young star to bite on a pump fake and gave a little elbow to Banchero's back. Murray underhanded the ball off the backboard, caught it one-handed, and dunked. 

After making the highlight play, Murray said something to the Magic rookie before giving the "too small" taunt and throwing the ball at Banchero.

The play went viral on social media, and Banchero had something to say to Murray soon after. 

"lol unfollowed me on tha gram (Instagram)," Banchero wrote in an Instagram story. "it must be personal huh? that's fine jus make sure u guard up next time n stop sending double family [laughing emoji]."

Murray felt the need to respond. 

"You tried to flex that #1 pick when I been rooting for you when you was a kid asking to rebound for me @paolo5 (Banchero's Instagram handle)," Murray wrote in an Instagram story. "Don't get on this internet saying nothing…You changed from the humble kid you always was and I stand on real s--- boy and YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! You made it and changed it and I lost all respect.

"Stay humble. This life you in now is REAL and it ain't no joke!!! I STILL WANNA SEE YOU WIN cause that's WHO I AM!!!"

The two Seattle natives will take their respective games (and beef) into the upcoming NBA season as division rivals. Murray was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Hawks, and the Magic selected Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft. The Hawks and Magic are both in the Southeast division, so Murray and Banchero will meet head-to-head at least four times this season. 

