Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to three-year, $47 million contract extension
Published Oct. 2, 2024 5:31 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension. The deal is worth $47 million over three years, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team announced the deal Wednesday.

Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019.

He figures to have a bigger role this season with Paul George and Russell Westbrook having departed to other teams.

The 27-year-old guard has appeared in 43 playoff games, helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

