National Basketball Association By The Numbers: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This might be the biggest game of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.

Tuesday's battle between the Warriors and Suns is a meeting of Western Conference juggernauts. The teams with the two best records in the NBA will go toe-to-toe in a fight for league supremacy. It doesn't get any better than this.

Here's the tale of the tape for the heavyweight clash in Phoenix on Tuesday night, which will be followed by a rematch Friday in San Francisco.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (18-2) at PHOENIX SUNS (17-3), 10 p.m. ET on TNT

.850: This is the first time in NBA history that two teams from the same division with winning percentages of .850 or higher will play (with at least 20 games played in the season). The Suns won two of three matchups against the Warriors in 2020-21 and are 5-3 in their past eight games against Golden State. Both of Phoenix's wins last season were by 20 points or more: 114-93 on Jan. 28 and 120-98 on March 4.

16: Phoenix has scorched opponents as of late. Its current 16-game winning streak is the second-longest in franchise history. On Tuesday, the Suns have a chance to tie the record of 17, which was amassed in the 2006-07 season.

10.1: They call him the "Point God" for a reason. Chris Paul's 10.1 assists per game is tops in the association. He's the only player averaging more than 10 assists this season. Paul has recorded 13 games with at least 10 assists thus far (most in the league). No other player has more than nine.

100.4: The Warriors certainly have a slew of scorers, but a large portion of their success is due to their staunchness on defense. The Dubs are allowing the fewest points per game at 100.4. Phoenix, meanwhile, averages 112.6 PPG, good for fourth league-wide.

28.6: Speaking of scoring, Stephen Curry is currently the best in the NBA in that category. He's tied with former teammate Kevin Durant for the league lead in points per outing, with 28.6. He has also hit 105 3-pointers so far, and he just made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 3s in a season, doing so in 19 games.

48.1: Efficiency is Phoenix's middle name. The unit ranks first in field-goal percentage (48.1%), while Golden State is a close second (47.9%).

51: The matchup between Paul and Curry is their 51st all time, including the playoffs. Curry holds a 19-13 advantage in their 32 regular-season matchups, and the two are tied 9-9 in the postseason (Curry has a 28-22 advantage overall).

13.7: Not only do the Warriors score in bunches, but they also outscore their opponents with the best of them. Their 13.7-point scoring differential is the best in the NBA.

2015-16: Golden State's 18-2 record marks the team's best start since the 2015-16 season … you know, the one in which they blasted the NBA's record for regular-season wins with 73. The team got off to a fiery 24-0 start that season.

5,000: CP3 pulled down his 5,000th career rebound Saturday against Brooklyn. With the milestone, he became the first player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 10,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds in his career.

30: Devin Booker has been on a roll of late, scoring at least 30 points in his past three games and averaging 30.0 PPG on a 53% clip in his past four. He's also knocking down 3s at a 56% rate and boasts a 90% mark from the free-throw line in the same stretch.

1: Along with the best record in the league, Golden State is first in steals per game (10.1), assists per game (29.3), opponent field-goal percentage (41.9%) and defensive rating (97.7).

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.