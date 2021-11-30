National Basketball Association
By The Numbers: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns By The Numbers: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns
National Basketball Association

By The Numbers: Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

1 hour ago

This might be the biggest game of the 2021-22 NBA season thus far.

Tuesday's battle between the Warriors and Suns is a meeting of Western Conference juggernauts. The teams with the two best records in the NBA will go toe-to-toe in a fight for league supremacy. It doesn't get any better than this.

Here's the tale of the tape for the heavyweight clash in Phoenix on Tuesday night, which will be followed by a rematch Friday in San Francisco.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (18-2) at PHOENIX SUNS (17-3), 10 p.m. ET on TNT

.850: This is the first time in NBA history that two teams from the same division with winning percentages of .850 or higher will play (with at least 20 games played in the season). The Suns won two of three matchups against the Warriors in 2020-21 and are 5-3 in their past eight games against Golden State. Both of Phoenix's wins last season were by 20 points or more: 114-93 on Jan. 28 and 120-98 on March 4.

16: Phoenix has scorched opponents as of late. Its current 16-game winning streak is the second-longest in franchise history. On Tuesday, the Suns have a chance to tie the record of 17, which was amassed in the 2006-07 season.

10.1: They call him the "Point God" for a reason. Chris Paul's 10.1 assists per game is tops in the association. He's the only player averaging more than 10 assists this season. Paul has recorded 13 games with at least 10 assists thus far (most in the league). No other player has more than nine.

100.4: The Warriors certainly have a slew of scorers, but a large portion of their success is due to their staunchness on defense. The Dubs are allowing the fewest points per game at 100.4. Phoenix, meanwhile, averages 112.6 PPG, good for fourth league-wide.

28.6: Speaking of scoring, Stephen Curry is currently the best in the NBA in that category. He's tied with former teammate Kevin Durant for the league lead in points per outing, with 28.6. He has also hit 105 3-pointers so far, and he just made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 100 3s in a season, doing so in 19 games.

48.1: Efficiency is Phoenix's middle name. The unit ranks first in field-goal percentage (48.1%), while Golden State is a close second (47.9%).

51: The matchup between Paul and Curry is their 51st all time, including the playoffs. Curry holds a 19-13 advantage in their 32 regular-season matchups, and the two are tied 9-9 in the postseason (Curry has a 28-22 advantage overall).

13.7: Not only do the Warriors score in bunches, but they also outscore their opponents with the best of them. Their 13.7-point scoring differential is the best in the NBA.

2015-16: Golden State's 18-2 record marks the team's best start since the 2015-16 season … you know, the one in which they blasted the NBA's record for regular-season wins with 73. The team got off to a fiery 24-0 start that season.

5,000: CP3 pulled down his 5,000th career rebound Saturday against Brooklyn. With the milestone, he became the first player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 10,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds in his career.

30: Devin Booker has been on a roll of late, scoring at least 30 points in his past three games and averaging 30.0 PPG on a 53% clip in his past four. He's also knocking down 3s at a 56% rate and boasts a 90% mark from the free-throw line in the same stretch. 

1: Along with the best record in the league, Golden State is first in steals per game (10.1), assists per game (29.3), opponent field-goal percentage (41.9%) and defensive rating (97.7).

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Why Knicks Benched Walker
National Basketball Association

Why Knicks Benched Walker

Why Knicks Benched Walker
Yaron Weitzman explains why Kemba Walker's homecoming has been a bust and why the Knicks deserve credit for sitting him.
1 hour ago
Is It Over?
National Basketball Association

Is It Over?

Is It Over?
Isaiah Stewart still thinks LeBron hit him on purpose but is moving forward ahead of Sunday's rematch, Melissa Rohlin writes.
3 days ago
Solving the West Puzzle
National Basketball Association

Solving the West Puzzle

Solving the West Puzzle
In the debut of his NBA Starting Five column, Yaron Weitzman looks at the five factors that will determine the West champ.
5 days ago
Herro's Journey
National Basketball Association

Herro's Journey

Herro's Journey
Star rookie. Sophomore slump. Now, after a reinvention, Tyler Herro could be Sixth Man of the Year, Melissa Rohlin writes.
6 days ago
Turning Point For AD?
National Basketball Association

Turning Point For AD?

Turning Point For AD?
Anthony Davis played like a man possessed after LeBron's ejection Sunday. Ric Bucher asks NBA insiders if AD can keep it up.
November 23
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes