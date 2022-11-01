National Basketball Association
Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Steve Nash
National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Steve Nash

23 mins ago

The Steve Nash era in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they have parted ways with their head coach after just seven games through his third season.

The first-time coach compiled a 94-67 mark, including 2-5 this season.

This is a developing story.

