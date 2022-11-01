National Basketball Association Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Steve Nash 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Steve Nash era in Brooklyn is over.

The Nets announced Tuesday that they have parted ways with their head coach after just seven games through his third season.

The first-time coach compiled a 94-67 mark, including 2-5 this season.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more