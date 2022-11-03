Philadelphia 76ers
76ers' James Harden out for month with strained foot tendon
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers' James Harden out for month with strained foot tendon

57 mins ago

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is expected to be sidelined for roughly a month after suffering a strained tendon in his right foot, per multiple reports.

The 10-time All-Star sustained the injury during the Sixers' 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, which dropped Philly's record to 4-5 on the season.

Harden limped to the locker room with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter with his right shoe in hand. He returned in the fourth quarter, playing the latter half of the final frame, and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes.

Harden, 33, re-signed with the 76ers this offseason on a two-year, $68.6 million deal. He appeared in each of their first nine games this season, averaging 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 36.8 minutes.

The Sixers have 13 games remaining in November, all of which Harden — the only player in the NBA averaging 20 points and 10 assists this season thus far — is likely to miss.

