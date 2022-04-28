National Basketball Association 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6, Embiid scores 33 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end the first-round series Thursday night.

Philadelphia will face the top-seeded Miami Heat in the second round.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5-for-12 from 3-point range and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games.

Danny Green scored 12 points and shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range, as the Sixers finished 16-for-40 from beyond the arc. The Raptors struggled from 3-point range, going 7-for-35.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, Pascal Siakam fouled out with 24 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 19 points and Scottie Barnes finished with 18 points. Toronto lost in the first round for the first time since being swept by Washington in 2015.

Toronto played without All-Star guard Fred VanVleet. He missed his second straight game because of a strained left hip flexor.

Toronto’s Precious Achiuwa had 17 points in Game 5 but didn’t score Thursday until making a free throw in the fourth quarter. Achiuwa drove for a dunk at the end of the third but the basket was waved off because it came after the buzzer. He shot 1-for-7 and scored three points.

Toronto trailed 70-67 after Siakam made a hook shot with 9:42 left in the third, but Maxey hit three 3-pointers as the 76ers broke the game open with a 17-0 run over the next four-plus minutes, opening an 87-67 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse called timeout after Harden connected from distance with 3:52 left in the third, putting the Sixers up 92-70. Philadelphia took a 99-78 lead to the fourth.

Reporting by Associated Press.

