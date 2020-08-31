National Basketball Association
3 Takeaways From Heat-Bucks
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Heat-Bucks

23 mins ago

For the second series in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves down 1-0, as the Miami Heat defeated the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals 115-104.

Here are the biggest 3 takeaways from this Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

1. Jimmy Butler explodes

The best player on the floor Monday evening wasn't reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Instead, it was Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler, who scored 27 of his career playoff-high 40 points in the second half to lead the Heat to victory.

Butler, who shot 24% from three-point range during the regular season, even made two shots from behind the arc in a game he thoroughly dominated.

It's not reasonable to expect 40 points every night from Butler, but if he is the best player in the series, it will go a long way towards the Heat potentially upsetting the Bucks.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles

While Butler dominated, Antetokounmpo struggled mightily in Game 1.

Antetokounmpo scored only 18 points and shot 4-for-12 from the free throw line in a game that the Bucks lost by 11.

The Bucks will need their MVP to get back on track to try and even the series in Game 2.

3. The Heat dominated the glass

In their first round matchup, the Bucks crushed the Orlando Magic on the backboard, winning the rebounding battle in every game they won. Antetokounmpo averaged 16 rebounds per game in that series himself.

In Game 1, the Heat gave the Bucks a taste of their own medicine, winning the rebounding battle 46-34, with Bam Adebayo grabbing 17 to lead all players.

Keeping the Bucks, and in particular Antetokounmpo, off of the glass and limiting their second chance opportunities is going to be important for the Heat the deeper this series goes.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA Bubble Welcomes New Company

NBA Bubble Welcomes New Company
For the past month NBA players and coaches have been isolated alone in the bubble. That is about to change for the better.
1 hour ago
Kawhi Leonard

Can Anyone Stop Kawhi Leonard?

Can Anyone Stop Kawhi Leonard?
Kawhi Leonard is the last person opposing teams want to see in the NBA playoffs, Martin Rogers writes.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

Aiming for the Stars

Aiming for the Stars
Jamal Murray is in the middle of one of the greatest scoring streaks in playoff history. Has he now reached superstar status?
5 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways From Nuggets-Jazz

3 Takeaways From Nuggets-Jazz
Jamal Murray and Donovan Mitchell combined for nearly 100 points in an epic duel, as the Nuggets forced a Game 7.
22 hours ago
National Basketball Association

3 Takeaways from Clippers-Mavericks

3 Takeaways from Clippers-Mavericks
Luka Doncic did everything he could, but Kawhi Leonard and the Clips sent the Mavs packing.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks