National Basketball Association 3 Takeaways From Heat-Bucks 23 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the second series in a row, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves down 1-0, as the Miami Heat defeated the Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals 115-104.

Here are the biggest 3 takeaways from this Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

1. Jimmy Butler explodes

The best player on the floor Monday evening wasn't reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Instead, it was Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler, who scored 27 of his career playoff-high 40 points in the second half to lead the Heat to victory.

Butler, who shot 24% from three-point range during the regular season, even made two shots from behind the arc in a game he thoroughly dominated.

It's not reasonable to expect 40 points every night from Butler, but if he is the best player in the series, it will go a long way towards the Heat potentially upsetting the Bucks.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles

While Butler dominated, Antetokounmpo struggled mightily in Game 1.

Antetokounmpo scored only 18 points and shot 4-for-12 from the free throw line in a game that the Bucks lost by 11.

The Bucks will need their MVP to get back on track to try and even the series in Game 2.

3. The Heat dominated the glass

In their first round matchup, the Bucks crushed the Orlando Magic on the backboard, winning the rebounding battle in every game they won. Antetokounmpo averaged 16 rebounds per game in that series himself.

In Game 1, the Heat gave the Bucks a taste of their own medicine, winning the rebounding battle 46-34, with Bam Adebayo grabbing 17 to lead all players.

Keeping the Bucks, and in particular Antetokounmpo, off of the glass and limiting their second chance opportunities is going to be important for the Heat the deeper this series goes.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.