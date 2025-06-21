National Basketball Association 3 Best 2025 NBA Draft Fits for Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Published Jun. 21, 2025 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In his one season on the collegiate scene, former Rutgers forward Ace Bailey flashed a bouncy, two-way game — making him one of the most compelling prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Standing at 6-foot-10, the former five-star recruit flaunted an ability to score from the perimeter, off the dribble and sky above the rim, all while causing havoc on the defensive end. Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game, while shooting 46.0/34.6/69.2 across 30 games.

That said, here are the top three NBA fits for Bailey.

The 76ers missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years this season. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The 76ers missing the playoffs this season was an exaggeration of what their roster is. Joel Embiid and Paul George's injuries put them behind the eight-ball from the jump, and Tyrese Maxey missing substantial time was an extra gut punch. One silver lining for Philadelphia is it now has the third overall pick, and Bailey would be a tremendous addition.

Bailey would likely begin next season on Philadelphia's bench, as it has George and a handful of rotation forwards already on its roster. Speaking of George, there are similarities in Bailey's and George's frames (6-foot-8), and they're each capable shooters who play at both ends of the floor. George could be a perfect mentor for Bailey, and if the former misses time, the latter steps in the 76ers' starting five.

With Maxey and George back, Quentin Grimes, who broke out to average 21.9 points per game across his 28 contests with the team this season, a healthy Jared McCain (2024 first-rounder) and Bailey, the 76ers would have enough to contend for a top-eight seed in the Eastern Conference. If they get Embiid, who will likely miss the bulk of next season due to a knee injury, back, then the 76ers would have a fighting chance to make a playoff run.

Plus, chances are the 76ers will entertain trying to move off one or both of George and Embiid if they don't bounce back next season. One year from now, a core of Maxey, Bailey, Grimes — if retained — and McCain would be a legitimate core for the 76ers to push forward with, and maybe Embiid is 100 percent by then.

What could get in the way of Bailey being a long-term fit for the 76ers is the difficulty they'll likely have trying to trade George ($52.9 million average annual value) and Embiid ($64.3 million AAV) over the next year, given their chronic injury history and contracts; Bailey could be blocked from playing into his potential for the bulk of his rookie contract.

The Nets went 26-56 this season. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Nets could benefit from Bailey potentially getting out of the top five, a scenario which could be unfolding with the still-18-year-old reportedly yet to workout for any team. Whether it's a trade up a couple spots from No. 8 (the Nets have picks No. 8, 19, 26 and 27 in the first round) or him falling to them at No. 8, Bailey would be a home-run selection for Brooklyn.

Working under the mindset that Cam Thomas, Brooklyn's leading scorer over the past two seasons, is re-signed, the Nets still need another player who can get buckets, and Bailey is somebody who can do so. He could start in Brooklyn's frontcourt alongside Cameron Johnson, a prime trade candidate, and big man Nic Claxton, giving the Nets an athletic scorer with height.

The Nets were a respectable defensive unit in their first season under head coach Jordi Fernandez, but they were also 29th in the NBA in field goal percentage (43.7%) and tied for last in scoring (105.1 points per game). They need another convicted scorer who can get the ball in the cup in a variety of ways.

Brooklyn offers Bailey the chance to be a featured part of its offense. Bailey can work out the kinks in his game in a high-minute role on a team where he could eventually become its centerpiece. The Nets, who are projected to have the most cap space in the NBA at north of $50 million, could draft Bailey and then focus on signing a point guard in free agency (Josh Giddey? Davion Mitchell?) to get the ducks in a row.

Bailey and the Nets are a match. The problem for Brooklyn is if Bailey doesn't slide and subsequently costs a haul to move up and draft; trading multiple future first-rounders, which is what a team trading down would likely want, as well as the No. 8 pick, isn't in the Nets' best interest given their lack of long-term answers outside of Thomas and Claxton.

The Wizards have won a combined 33 games over the past two seasons. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington has a lot of respectable young players, but it was still last in the Eastern Conference last season, and one could argue that it doesn't have a young player with the upside to become a No. 1 scorer. If the Wizards draft Bailey, they have that.

Alex Sarr is a tantalizing big man who blocks shots at a high level, hits the boards and can put the ball on the floor; Bilal Coulibaly plays at both ends of the floor and has gotten more productive; Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George had scoring spurts in their respective rookie seasons; Corey Kispert is a steady shooter. Throw Bailey in the mix, and all these skills start to complement each other, as there's a layered scorer to take attention off the rest of the team.

If Jordan Poole continues to be an established leading scorer for Washington, there's a reasonable chance he's moved when the franchise can get one or multiple unprotected first-round picks for him in a trade. Plus, with Kyle Kuzma being traded in February, the aforementioned scenario unfolding makes it imperative for the Wizards to have a budding player who can carry a substantial scoring load.

There's zero guarantee that Bailey, his Rutgers teammate Dylan Harper or likely No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg will pan out. It's about what team you're drafted by as much as it is the individual player's arsenal. Bailey had an impressive freshman season, but he was just scratching the surface of his potential. A 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward who can score off the dribble, has a capable jumper and the wingspan to cause problems on the other end of the floor is a difficult skill set to pass up.

Of course, the raw nature of Bailey's game at his size is the chance for offensive inefficiency and his 3-pointer likely taking time to develop in the NBA. That said, if Bailey consistently attacks the rack and gets to the free-throw line, the Wizards could have a franchise player. He gives them a talent to boast about.

